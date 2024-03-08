4 times John Cena should've turned heel in WWE

John Cena stepped up to become the poster boy of the global wrestling juggernaut after The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan left WWE. The PG-Era revolved around Cena's "Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect" persona that eventually grew stale.

The Cenation Leader was the protagonist of the Stamford-based company's massive success, often referring to himself as "The Face that Runs the Place." Cena was atop the mountain in the promotion for a decade, and throughout his prime, there were always rumblings of a potential heel turn.

While John Cena's character appealed to the younger fan base, hardcore adult fans wanted the 16-time World Champion to embrace the dark side, but this never happened despite these four opportunities.

#4. John Cena was set to turn heel in his memorable feud against The Rock in 2012

John Cena revealed that there were plans set for him to turn heel during his iconic feud with The Rock in 2012. While speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, John Cena explained that the Stamford-based promotion was planning to go ahead with the idea.

“It was Cena/Rock 1. I got word that they were going to do it. I went out and recorded a new song. I went out and got all new gear. I wasn't prepared for ruthless aggression, that was the last time I wasn't prepared. I mean, I heard rumblings of we're going to do it. And in 48 hours, I had a new track, a new studio mix theme song, final mix. I had seven new singlets, low-cut singlets with boxing-type robes. I already had the boots in storage, so I dusted them off. I was ready to go and already thinking about like what I could do with the story." [H/T INSIGHT]

In all honesty, WWE should have pulled the trigger on the heel turns. Fans were thoroughly backing The Great One in their "Once in a Lifetime" showdown at WrestleMania 28 in Miami, which was The Rock's turf.

Moreover, to an extent, The Champ was resorting to cheap tactics to gain the upper hand. He brought back "The Doctor of Thuganomics" gimmick to verbally mock his rival and even called out The Rock's promo notes on his wrist in an unscripted maneuver.

#3. The Champ should have turned heel at Money in the Bank 2011

"The Summer of Punk" was a wonderful time to be a wrestling fan. Weeks before his contract expired, CM Punk, the number one contender for the WWE Championship, delivered his infamous Pipebomb tirade that blurred the lines between fiction and reality.

Punk's new character was a departure from the children-friendly, morally upright brand promoted by John Cena. This was a much-needed breath of freshness in the stale era of PG programming. Consequently, fans heavily backed The Straight Edge Superstar.

At Money in the Bank, Punk, with his contract up that night, was set to take on John Cena in his hometown of Chicago. The boisterous crowd openly booed Cena out of the building, making their choice clear.

Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis did everything in their power to ensure that the title stayed with Cena. However, the upright Cena wanted to defeat Punk fair and square. Surprisingly, the Second City Saint pinned The Champ to walk out with the top prize.

WWE could have added another layer of intrigue to this brilliant saga by having Cena turn heel in Chicago. The Cenation Leader could have allowed Mr. McMahon to help him retain the WWE Championship. This move would have pushed Punk over the moon as a babyface.

#2. John Cena wronged Zack Ryder during his feud with Kane

Before John Cena revisited his feud with The Rock in the final weeks heading into WrestleMania 28, The 16-time World Champion was caught in a gnarly feud with a masked Kane, which also involved Zack Ryder, now known as Matt Cardona.

Ryder had launched "The Woo Movement," which caught on well with the fan base and earned him some well-deserved TV time. The former Intercontinental Champion received a mini-push that saw him develop a friendship with Cena, which, unfortunately, heralded the end of his glory.

Kane viciously targeted Ryder, often for no good reason other than to play mind games with Cena. If that was not enough, Ryder caught The Champ making out with his on-screen girlfriend, Eve.

By all means, this was not fair, and WWE could have capitalized on Cena's mistakes and Ryder's fame. The 16-time World Champion's questionable actions could have been used as a vehicle to trigger a heel turn. Unfortunately, the Stamford-based company did not want to push Ryder.

#1. Bray Wyatt could have "changed" John Cena in 2014

The late Bray Wyatt was a unique and creative individual. However, his most spectacular gift was the impact he left on his rivals, especially as The Fiend.

The former WWE Champion entered a life-altering feud with John Cena in early 2014 that saw them collide at WrestleMania XXX. As usual, Wyatt played mind games with The Champ, and for a while, it seemed as if the sinister character would make Cena break.

He did the same with Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson, a few months ago, when Bryan joined The Wyatt Family for a while, only to turn his back on them a few weeks later. Fans were hoping for something similar in the Wyatt-Cena saga.

The New Face of Fear compelled Cena to show his dark side at WrestleMania when he encouraged him to use the steel steps. Nonetheless, WWE stuck to its usual formula, and The Champ powered his way to victory.

Do you think John Cena should have turned heel during his WWE career? Sound off!

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE