4 times Kevin Owens betrayed his partner

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 601 // 24 Apr 2019, 12:33 IST

Kevin Owens

Despite being a heel for the majority of his WWE main roster career, Kevin Owens is a Superstar that fans absolutely love. The Prizefighter is fantastic in the ring, with moves that surprise most fans. Owens is even more loved for his prowess on the mic, as he has showcased time and again that he can get the crowd to turn on him in no time.

But KO has also shown that he's one that seizes on opportunities, turning on his friends to get what he wants. Owens has done it time and again, which makes him even more hated by the WWE Universe.

The former Universal champion returned to WWE television recently, and was introduced back to the WWE by Vince McMahon after taking time off to recover from an injury. He returned as a babyface but reverted to being a heel recently on SmackDown.

Let's take a look at 4 times Kevin Owens betrayed his partner:

#4 Kofi Kingston

After Owens returned to WWE television in February, he quickly replaced Kofi Kingston to face off against Daniel Bryan at the Fastlane PPV. Vince McMahon believed that Kingston was a "B+" Superstar who didn't have it in him to challenge for the top prize in the business.

But Kingston slowly earned his title shot, and at WrestleMania 35, he defeated Daniel Bryan to become WWE Champion.

Owens, on SmackDown, was still a babyface, and following Big E's injury, he was roped in to replace him in New Day, which triggered conversation about the inevitable happening - Owens turning on Kofi and reverting to being a heel.

That happened on this week's SmackDown when he attacking Kofi and Xavier Woods after Kofi's match against Shinsuke Nakamura. Owens will now most likely face the WWE Champion at the Money in the Bank PPV.

