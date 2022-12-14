Kevin Owens is one of the boldest and most authentic superstars of this generation. For many, he is the modern era's version of Stone Cold Steve Austin, whom he faced at WrestleMania 38 in a dream match.

KO doesn't shy away from saying what he wants, often utterly reckless of the consequences he may have to face. In doing so, Owens brings a realistic vibe to professional wrestling, which is incredibly difficult to find today.

Here, we look at 4 times Kevin Owens was the realest Superstar in WWE.

#4 Kevin Owens' entire storyline against Stone Cold Steve Austin felt authentic

On the March 7 edition of RAW, Kevin Owens teamed up unsuccessfully with Seth Rollins against RK-Bro for the red brand's Tag Team Championships. Later that night, Owens admitted that he had no clear direction heading into WrestleMania 38. This led to a rant, culminating in him extending an invitation to Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Over the next few weeks, The Prizefighter went on an absolute verbal rampage, repeatedly insulting Texas and its hometown hero Austin. He even went as far as coming out to the Hall of Famer's iconic theme song, wearing his attire and mimicking his entrance.

At WrestleMania 38: Night One, Owens received nuclear heat from the sold-out stadium that heavily booed him. When The Texas Rattlesnake emerged to confront his rival on The KO Show, the animosity between the two stars was palpable. It felt pretty legitimate, and it was hard to tell if it was all a creative work of art or some genuine ill-will.

The burden of the build-up to their feud was on Kevin Owens because Steve Austin was a part-timer. However, he garnered nuclear heat by disparaging one of the all-time greats, fuelling the rivalry by adding a realistic vibe to the program.

#3 KO shoots on Shane McMahon on SmackDown (July 9, 2019)

The first six to seven months of 2019 were dominated by Shane McMahon, who had won a tournament the previous year to earn the right to call himself "The Best in the World." Due to his extended push, McMahon consumed extra television time, taking away the spotlight from underutilized talents like Mustafa Ali and Asuka.

Eventually, the bold Kevin Owens, true to his anti-hero persona, stood up to the "Best in the World" on an episode of SmackDown in July 2019. Owens ranted against the Commissioner, accusing him of stealing the spotlight from deserving talent and taking up all the opportunities he and his family promised to give to others.

This led to a feud between KO and The Prodigal Son. Owens defeated McMahon at SummerSlam and again in a Ladder match in October, ending the 52-year-old's push.

Fans were growing tired of McMahon's push, and something had to be done. When the former Universal Champion finally spoke his mind, many members of the WWE Universe were relieved and pleased. His rants felt authentic, for there was real-life heat against the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion to move out of the spotlight. However, Owens was credited for bringing it all to the fore.

#2 The Prizefighter confronts Austin Theory on RAW (September 12, 2022)

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



KO just GRILLED Austin Theory



(via

“Stop thinking about the moments that were headed to you and you start making your own moments. You know how to do that?!”KO just GRILLED Austin Theory(via @WWE “Stop thinking about the moments that were headed to you and you start making your own moments. You know how to do that?!”KO just GRILLED Austin Theory 🔥(via @WWE)https://t.co/TT4peRl5J0

Over the summer and into the fall season, Austin Theory was a brash, arrogant upstart that was being handed opportunities. His push was strong due to his association with Vince McMahon, who had recently lost creative control. Then holding the Money in the Bank briefcase, Theory acted like an entitled, spoiled brat.

Kevin Owens took issue with Theory's arrogant attitude, talking some sense into him. Owens dared A-Town Down to prove him and all his doubters wrong and show that he was worthy of being a top star in the company. The former Universal Champion also touched upon his journey, claiming that guys like him were one in a million.

The war of words eventually turned into a brawl when the former IC Champion slapped the youngest US Champion ever. It was a different promo segment, as it didn't feel scripted. Owens spoke his heart in an emotional address that was a testament to his passion for the industry. He tried to bring the best out of Theory, and every word felt authentic.

#1 Kevin Owens slaps Roman Reigns (Survivor Series: WarGames)

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns had a brutal exchange at Survivor Series

In November, The Brawling Brutes teamed up with Drew McIntyre and KO to battle The Bloodline in a WarGames match. Towards the end of the hellacious war, things got intense, and TD Garden felt every bit of the tension in the air.

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens got into each other's faces in an intense staredown. A fired-up Owens threw the first shot as he slapped his arch-rival across the face, which resonated throughout the building. Reigns wasn't too pleased with his opponent's actions, and the two warriors exchanged lusty blows.

It was later revealed that the spot was unplanned, and The Head of The Table may have suffered a ruptured eardrum, which caused him to confront Owens backstage. Through his bold tactics, KO transformed on-screen beef into a legitimate real-life situation that raised quite a few eyebrows.

Owens' entire confrontation with Reigns at Survivor Series: WarGames felt legitimate and passionate. It was a well-known fact that he was gunning for the Undisputed World Titles, and the slap was a testament to his sheer determination to get there.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes