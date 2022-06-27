4 times popular WWE rivals were forced to work together in recent years

WWE loves some of their singles stars and building them up to compete for championships and other honors. The company is defined by singles competition, with some of its best matches stemming from intense one-on-one action.

Unfortunately, this means that WWE prioritises their tag team divisions a little less. Over the years, we have seen many tag teams overlooked for singles superstars, where established duos lose to two superstars who were randomly paired together.

The aforementioned trope is a company favorite, and one they have used many times over the years. The final evolution of this is having two bitter rivals being forced to team up and work together. Let's take a look at four of these instances in recent history and see how they went.

#4. On our list of times popular WWE rivals who were forced to work together: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

After the Shields' split, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose resented Seth Rollins to the highest possible level. It took two years for Reigns to be on neutral terms with him, but Ambrose wasn't ready to let go of the past.

In 2017, a series of events led to Ambrose and Rollins running into each other. The Lunatic Fringe and The Architect were both outnumbered and outmatched by the Bar when they refused to cooperate. It took tons of arguments and even a brawl, but the two Shield brothers to finally joined hands against Sheamus and Cesaro.

Reunited and armed with the famous chemistry of old, Ambrose and Rollins beat their rivals to become tag team champions. It was the culmination of a long-term storyline and one fans appreciated.

#3. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

McIntyre and Sheamus showed they could function as a well-oiled machine

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have a long history together. Before joining WWE, they competed against each other in Europe. Hostilities were renewed once they arrived at Vince McMahon's land with all their recent battles being hailed by fans.

McIntyre and Sheamus recently qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match by virtue of beating each other up. However, they were taken out of the contest and forced to qualify again courtesy of Paul Heyman. Their opponents were revealed to be Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

The Scottish and Celtic Warrior were forced to put aside their differences and beat the best team in WWE. They had trouble working together initially, but rallied back and took their opponents' best shots. Claymore from McIntyre sealed their victory, giving them the opportunity to compete for a contract.

#2. Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt

The Roman Reigns-Bray Wyatt rivalry is well-documented. No one can forget the endless mind games and the infamous 'Anyone but you, Roman'. It also delivers in the ring all the time, making it one of the best WWE rivalries of recent times.

Fans who wanted to see them on the same team got their wish on the April 11, 2016 episode of RAW. As Reigns was being attacked by The League of Nations, Bray Wyatt and his cronies shockingly emerged to aid The Big Dog. The two rivals were booked to wrestle Sheamus and Alberto Del Rio in the main event, and no one had any idea how they would coexist.

There was a lot of dissension and a staredowns, with both men paying the price for their lack of cohesion at times. However, they worked together and channeled their fight towards their common enemies. The conclusion saw Wyatt hit Sister Abigail on Del Rio for the pin and the unlikely win.

#1. Sheamus and Cesaro

This was a spectacular long-term WWE storyline that earned praise from everyone. As part of RAW's new era, Sheamus and Cesaro were asked to compete in a Best-of-Seven series. With a championship opportunity at stake, the two rivals waged nothing sort of war in the ring.

Sheamus won the first three matches, but Cesaro mounted a comeback to level the score at 3-3. The final match saw both competitors give it their all, but it ended as a draw. RAW GM Mick Foley gave them a tag team championship opportunity, one they weren't pleased about at all.

Ultimately, the pair realized they had to make it work, and began to show cohesiveness and character. It culminated in them ending The New Day's record-breaking title reign and becoming tag team champions, completing the rivals-to-friends arc in spectacular fashion.

