4 Times Sasha Banks made history in WWE

The wrestling world is still reeling from the news that Sasha Banks has reportedly been released by WWE. This comes on the heels of her and tag team partner Naomi walking out of RAW over creative differences on May 16.

WWE suspended Sasha Banks for her actions and has now gone one step further. It is such a shame to see her potentially part ways with the company, given her top status and achievements with them. She is undoubtedly one of the best performers of the modern era and has helped shape women's wrestling into the prestigious institution it is today.

The Boss has bossed (pun intended) her place of work multiple times over the years. She is a game-changer and has been part of many historic moments for the company. In the wake of her current situation, we look back on four times Sasha Banks created history and contributed to the business.

#4. On our list of the times Sasha Banks made history in WWE: Competing in the first-ever women's match in the Middle East

Banks and Bliss broke down barriers in the Middle East

Fans are all well aware of the reservations in the Middle East. Despite how much society has evolved, women often don't find themselves in the same standing as some of their international counterparts. However, things have been looking up in recent years, and WWE has done its bit to contribute to that positive change.

At a 2017 WWE live event in Abu Dhabi, Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss created history by becoming the first women to wrestle a match in front of a Middle Eastern audience. She gave her thoughts on the match afterward, saying she was proud to have been part of something as special as that.

"When I walked through the arena and the crowd and I had my entrance, I was very surprised at the reception. They don't really get women's matches over there and so when I spotted women in the crowd I was very surprised. The reactions and support I got was so empowering. Hopefully it opens the doors for many more opportunities for women in that country." (h/t ESPN)

Women's wrestling in the Middle East is not half as progressive as in other countries. Therefore, it was fantastic to see WWE trying to make a difference. The fact that they chose The Boss to lead the charge speaks volumes about her reliability as a performer.

#3. Becoming the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

WWE announced the Women's Tag Team Championship in 2019, adding a long-needed title to the women's division. The inaugural champions were set to be crowned at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February, and Sasha Banks was among those trying to create history.

That is exactly what she did as Banks became Women's Tag Team Champion with tag team partner Bayley at the show. In a chaotic Six Tag Team Elimination Chamber match, they last eliminated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. In doing so, The Boss created more history and became the first champion to hold the title.

#2. Became the first woman to wrestle an Ironwoman match and a Hell in a Cell match

Many WWE gimmick matches were exclusive to the men's division for a long time. Women were restricted to standard singles and multi-woman contests, and only recently has that changed for the better.

Sasha Banks has long been a torchbearer for women's wrestling, but she took it to another level by competing in gimmick matches and surpassing any expectations. She wrestled the first Ironwoman match at NXT Takeover: Respect against Bayley, a contest that drew widespread critical acclaim.

The Boss then went one step further a year later and became the first woman to step inside Hell in a Cell alongside Charlotte Flair in 2016. Both matches were historic for WWE and women's wrestling in general.

#1. Becoming the first woman of color to main-event WrestleMania

Banks and Belair created history on The Grandest Stage of Them All

It goes without saying that in today's political climate, diversity and representation are incredibly important for societal growth. WWE has embraced this with aplomb and worked tirelessly to ensure they are making a difference.

One of the most incredible things the company has done in this regard is to have two women of color main event their biggest show. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair wrestled for the SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 37.

This created history for two reasons. It was the first time in WWE history that two African-American women were allowed to face each other in a high-profile contest. Another more important reason was the fact that by wrestling where they did, Banks and Belair became the first women of color to main-event The Show of Shows.

The match was a terrific contest with hard-hitting action, great storytelling, and a great crowd. That being said, its historical significance was paramount, and The Boss became part of said history.

