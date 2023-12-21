4 times Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) created history in WWE

Whether fans know her as Mercedes Mone or Sasha Banks, there's no denying that the former WWE Superstar is already a legend in professional wrestling. The Legit Boss had one of the most successful careers in the Stamford-based promotion.

These days, Mone is wrestling on the independent scene and in New Japan Pro Wrestling after leaving the Sports Entertainment juggernaut around a year ago. Currently, the former Sasha Banks has been sidelined due to an ankle injury.

Many fans are hopeful that with Triple H in charge of World Wrestling Entertainment and Mone being close to returning to the ring, she could skip returning to New Japan altogether. Instead, she could potentially return to the place where she regularly made history.

For now, her future remains unclear. Regardless, Mone has created history and formed an undeniable legacy that will go down in the annals of wrestling lore. In this article, we will take a look at a handful of the history-making moments The Boss was part of in anticipation of her potential return.

Below are four times Sasha Banks created history in WWE.

#4. Banks and Bayley were part of the first-ever Iron Woman Match in WWE

Sasha Banks in NXT.

WWE held their NXT TakeOver: Respect Premium Live Event on October 7th, 2015. This was the first TakeOver special since NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. This PLE featured an epic clash between Bayley and Sasha Banks.

At NXT TakeOver: Respect, the two friends-turned-enemies would battle once more. This time, however, the pair made history. The two would compete in the first-ever Iron Woman Match. In the end, Bayley won with a final score of 3 to 2.

While that is impressive enough, Sasha Banks and Bayley made more history on the show. It was the longest-ever women's match in WWE history up until that point. Additionally, this was the first ever premium live event in the company's history to be headlined by female stars.

#3. Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair were in the main event of Hell in a Cell

Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks tore the house down.

Just a little over one year later, Sasha Banks would make history again. This time, WWE held the Hell in a Cell event on October 30th, 2016. The show was held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Banks battled another member of The Four Horsewomen at this big show. This time, she took on Charlotte Flair in the main event. This was notable, as it was the first-ever main roster premium live event to be headlined by female stars. This means Sasha made history the same way twice across NXT and WWE's main roster.

Once again, the show was historic for more than one reason. This bout was the first time ever female stars competed inside Hell in a Cell. While it became commonplace in the years since then, this is where it all began.

#2. The Boss and Alexa Bliss made history in Abu Dhabi

Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss' feud was loved by the fans.

Sasha Banks didn't just make history with The Four Horsewomen. She battled Alexa Bliss on December 7th, 2017, at the Zayed Sports City arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This was notable, as it was the first time female performers competed in the country under the WWE banner.

The two former champions competed in the fifth bout of a seven-match card. The Goddess ultimately defeated The Boss to retain the RAW Women's Championship.

WWE has continued pushing female stars in the Middle East. It is common for multiple women's matches to appear on the card of shows produced in Saudi Arabia these days, something that was unheard of in the past. Sasha Banks and various female superstars have made history in the region.

#1. Banks and Bianca Belair were the first black women to main event WrestleMania

The final entry on this list is thanks to Sasha Banks' involvement at WrestleMania 37. The show was held on April 10th and April 11th, 2021. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ticket sales were limited to just around 18,000 for both nights.

This show was particularly historic, as Sasha Banks battled Bianca Belair in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. This marked the first time where two black women headlined a WWE premium live event and only the second time ever female stars' main evented The Show of Shows.

The two talented performers went on to have a fantastic match. After about 17 minutes, Bianca Belair pinned Banks to win the coveted SmackDown Women's Championship. From there, Belair would continue making her own history just like her former rival Sasha Banks.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage