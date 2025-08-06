4 Times Triple H Faced Backlash for Bringing Back and Releasing a WWE Superstar

Over the past few years, Triple H has faced a ton of backlash regarding the booking, release, or return of WWE Superstars. While it isn’t always in his hands about who stays and who goes, since HHH is the face of WWE, fans target him.Here are the four times Triple H faced fan backlash over releasing or bringing back WWE stars.#4. Triple H brings back Brock LesnarBrock Lesnar's departure from WWE in 2004 wasn't a good one. His final match with Goldberg saw both men get booed by the fans. It would take eight long years before The Beast stepped back in WWE. His return was massive, and the pop he received for taking down John Cena was incredible. The same happened when he returned in 2021.CC @sheslaydailyLINKTriple H was so desperate for a cheap pop, he brought back Brock Lesnar That’s low, even for himUnfortunately, his recent return at WWE SummerSlam 2025 was not the same. Lesnar returned to WWE amid his involvement in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. While casual fans were not aware of what happened, the hardcore fan base voiced their concerns online. This was not a good look for The Beast, but Triple H seems to be okay with it.#3. Triple H released Dakota KaiDakota Kia was released from WWE twice. The first came in 2022 after a seven-year tenure with the company. However, this was on her terms, as it was reported that she had no plans to renew her contract before it expired.Unfortunately, the second time was not. On May 2, 2025, she was released for the second time from WWE. This time, she had no say in the matter.Prior to her release, it looked like she would be getting a push with her involvement as the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion. Kai made it to the last round before losing to Lyra Valkyria. Her release ended her three-year second run with the company. This angered fans who called out Triple H for pushing her so well despite knowing she would be let go.#2. Hulk HoganDid you know Hulk Hogan returned to WWE five times? While the company did distance itself from the icon following his racist remarks and public lawsuit, it ultimately welcomed him back. Hogan's penultimate WWE appearance was in 2019 at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Following that, he was not seen in WWE until 2025.sammy @iyosthelimitLINKthe crowd booing hulk hogan.. triple h learn something from this!This would be during the RAW on Netflix debut show. While he did sign a legends deal with the company, the fans were not having it and booed him out of the building. This became a major talking point when the icon passed away at 71 last month.Even after his death, fans are divided on WWE's efforts to bring him back despite all the allegations against him. Many fans blamed Triple H for bringing the icon back just for a cheap pop.#1. R-Truth (released and brought back)One of the most shocking releases in WWE was R-Truth in June 2025. Not only was Truth a staple on all weekly shows, but his character was loved, and fans were left shocked and heartbroken when he announced his release.This was the end of a 17-year tenure with the company that WWE could not justify. The backlash was massive, and just six days later, at Money in the Bank on June 7, Truth was back.SLICK 2099 @slick2099LINKR-Truth: &amp;quot;I was released.&amp;quot; His son: “He’s not lying.” WWE: Frantically re-signs him after backlash to cover their ass. Wrestling fans: “This is long-term storytelling!” WWE fumbled a legend &amp;amp;amp; hit the panic button, not everything is a work. Triple H isn&amp;#039;t that creative.WWE played it off like they knew what they were doing; however, reports suggest that he was actually released from the company. It was only after the fan backlash that they decided to renew his contract and give him more time.His return to the show got a massive pop, and Truth even cut his hair and used his real name, Ron Killings. However, WWE has not used Truth on its shows apart from a feud with Aleister Black that seems to have been forgotten.