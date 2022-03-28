4 times WWE Superstars came out of retirement to win championships

WWE Superstars, among other wrestlers, announce their retirements due to a variety of reasons. No matter why or how a performer hangs up their boots, it is always a significant moment in their career.

Most retired wrestlers stay that way and do not return to the ring to wrestle. Although they do appear on shows, it is mostly for non-wrestling reasons due to their desire to step away from the business for good.

However, if there is one thing the industry has reminded us of time and again, it's the age-old adage 'never say never.' Performers have many a time renounced their retirement for one last shot at glory. More often than not, they have ended up on the winning side of it too.

On that note, here are five WWE Superstars who came out of retirement and ended up winning championships in the process.

#4. The Rock made a triumphant comeback to WWE from Hollywood

The Rock became WWE Champion two years after his return

The Rock electrified arenas and entertained people during the Attitude Era. His popularity resulted in him getting a call from Hollywood, with his commitment to the movie business forcing him to announce his retirement in 2004.

However, Rocky would return to wrestling in 2011. He wrestled a few matches in the two years he stayed with the company, winning the WWE Championship in one of them.

The People's Champion defeated then WWE Champion CM Punk and made history with his title win. He held it for two months before losing it to John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

#3. Shawn Michaels overcomes freak injury to become a legend

Shawn Michaels was tragically forced into retirement after he crashed his lower back into a casket during a match. The injury resulted in him herniating two disks in his spine and getting one crushed completely.

Michaels stayed away from wrestling for four years until he was announced as the latest member of the nWo by Kevin Nash. Pretty soon, it was confirmed that The Heartbreak Kid was making a triumphant return to the business he loved.

For the next eight years, HBK put on classics and entertained fans. Success followed him in every step he took, as he won the world championship and the tag team championship. He eventually retired as an all-time great after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26.

#2. Daniel Bryan returns to the top again after retiring from WWE

Daniel Bryan's retirement was an emotional affair for the fans. He was forced to retire due to injury, and no one wanted to see him leave.

Two years later, the doctors cleared Bryan to wrestle again as he came out of retirement to the delight of everyone involved. A few months later, his tussle with AJ Styles for the WWE Championship saw him come out on top, albeit with a change in attitude.

The Planet's Champion, as he called himself after his heel turn, held on to the title until WrestleMania when he lost it to Kofi Kingston. However, his comeback was well and truly complete with his world title win.

#1. Goldberg crushes those standing in the way of his title pursuit

Goldberg is a WWE Hall of Famer

Goldberg retired from wrestling in 2004 on a sour note. His last match with WWE was a travesty, with fans booing him from start to finish.

Time healed all wounds, however, and twelve years saw hatred being replaced by adoration. Fans wanted to see Goldberg back in the ring, and that is exactly what they got in 2016.

Having made an impression by defeating Brock Lesnar, the former world champion set his sights on the greatest prize on offer. He would win the Universal Championship twice, beating Kevin Owens and The Fiend in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

