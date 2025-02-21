4 title matches that MUST be added to WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto

WWE's next premium live event is just over a week away. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut will host the 2025 edition of Elimination Chamber, which will be broadcast live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on March 1.

Four massive matches have been announced for the show. This includes two Elimination Chamber Matches. The men's bout will see Logan Paul, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Damian Priest go at it.

Meanwhile, the Women's Elimination Chamber Match will feature Naomi, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Liv Morgan, and Roxanne Perez. Additionally, Sami Zayn will battle Kevin Owens, and Trish Stratus will team up with Tiffany Stratton to battle Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

Despite four matches being booked, there are several titles that should be defended on the show. This article will look at four title matches that need to be added to the lineup. While all four are unlikely, they're all worthy of a spot on the card.

#4. Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai should be announced

The Women's Intercontinental Championship is one of WWE's newest titles. The first-ever champion was crowned just over a month ago, in January, when Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai in the finals of a tournament.

The two women are set for a major rematch on Monday's WWE RAW. Dakota Kai defeated Ivy Nile to win a shot at the belt, but this caught many off guard. Ivy and Lyra have recently begun feuding, and it was assumed Ivy would win.

Chances are, Ivy will somehow make herself known during the bout on Monday, and a decisive winner won't be determined. As a result, Triple H should book all three women in a Triple Threat Match at Elimination Chamber. This would be the first time the title is defended on a PLE, so it would be big.

#3. DIY vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Titles must be added

DIY is the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. They won their belts by defeating the Motor City Machine Guns after Johnny Gargano shockingly turned heel. It was then revealed that they were also previously responsible for an attack on The Street Profits.

The Street Profits had been away from television due to an injury, but now they're back and looking for violence. More importantly, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins want the WWE Tag Team Titles.

It is about time that The Street Profits get a real title opportunity. Triple H must put the two teams in a title match at Elimination Chamber. This is especially true since the tag division hadn't defended the belts at premium live events much in 2024. If this bout is booked, 2025 can be off to a much better start.

#2. Chelsea Green and Michin should clash in a Steel Cage Match

While the Women's Intercontinental Champion was decided in January, the Women's United States Title was introduced in December. Chelsea Green won the title at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Over the past year, Chelsea's main rival in WWE has been Michin. The two have battled numerous times, and their issues are continuing. It is believed that they'll have one last match at some point, ideally one where Piper Niven can't interfere.

A Steel Cage Match would be the perfect setting for the end of their rivalry, and it could happen at Elimination Chamber. Just like with the Women's Intercontinental Title, this would mark the first time the United States Championship was on the line at a PLE, and it would certainly be fitting for such a big stage.

#1. LA Knight vs. The Miz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura should be a match on the show

An interesting segment took place on WWE Friday Night SmackDown last week. Shinsuke Nakamura cut a promo about not having competition, and LA Knight interrupted matters. From there, The Miz interrupted him.

While the segment wasn't great, it was an interesting war of words that led to LA Knight battling The Miz. Ultimately, both WWE stars seem to want the United States Championship, and Nakamura wants competition. One can see where this is going.

Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment officials must add a United States Championship match to the Elimination Chamber card. A Triple Threat Match between the three would be interesting enough, and it could allow a new champion to be crowned.

