4 titles that may change hands in WWE this month

WWE's new era under Triple H's creative regime has been blossoming with great fervor as it has been unraveling various surprises. The Game is known for surprising fans with huge shockers and bombshells when they least expect it, and one of those is title changes.

In recent times, several new champions have been crowned in WWE. However, a few champion's fates might be hanging up in the air, as they could possibly lose their titles this month, be it at an upcoming premium live event or an episode of RAW and SmackDown.

Let's look at four championships that may possibly change hands in WWE this month.

#4. WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

WWE's upcoming premium live event, Backlash, is on the horizon, and several title matches have been added to the card. One of the titles that may possibly change hands at the grand spectacle is the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will square off against The Kabuki Warriors with the gold on the line. With WWE putting both Belair and Cargill in the spotlight lately, they are expected to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships at Backlash France.

Asuka and Kairi Sane have arguably failed to captivate the fans in their title run. Therefore, in order to mark a fresh beginning following the 2024 Draft, WWE might pull the trigger on the newly formed duo of The EST and The Storm by making them the brand new Women's Tag Team Champions at Backlash.

#3. World Tag Team Championship

Another championship that could possibly change hands this month is the World Tag Team Championship. Despite recently winning the titles at WrestleMania XL, Awesome Truth's reign on Monday Night RAW might not last very long.

While The Miz and R-Truth have been quite entertaining, they might not be able to prove themselves as dominant champions on the roster given their whimsical gimmicks. Hence, there's a good possibility that WWE may not keep the World Tag Team Titles on them for long.

The Awesome Truth could lose their titles this month in a shocking fashion. While it may not happen at WWE Backlash, Triple H could pull a shocker by making the titles change hands on an episode of Monday Night RAW this month.

#2. Women's World Championship

Becky Lynch was recently crowned the Women's World Champion as Rhea Ripley vacated her title due to injury. However, she might have a brief title run, as the company may have made her just a transitional champion. Not to mention, The Man has also been receiving quite the backlash since becoming the champion.

Therefore, a title change seems inevitable this month, as Liv Morgan could defeat Lynch to become the new Women's World Champion. One of the reasons behind it is that Morgan has been in the limelight since putting Ripley on the shelf, and therefore WWE would look to capitalize on her momentum.

Liv's final destination on her "Revenge Tour" is to capture the Women's World Title, which was The Eradicator's prized possession. With the 29-year-old star getting a huge victory over Nia Jax last week on RAW, Liv Morgan could feud with Becky Lynch and go on to capture the title from her this month.

#1. World Heavyweight Championship

One of the biggest shockers that the WWE Universe might see this month is Damian Priest losing the World Heavyweight Championship. The Punisher is currently at loggerheads with Jey Uso as the two will face each other at Backlash France with the championship on the line.

WWE seemingly has gargantuan plans for the former Bloodline member, given the fact that Jey was RAW's first pick in the 2024 Draft. The Yeet Master is expected to continue his feud with Priest even after Backlash.

With the red-hot momentum he is in, Jey Uso could eventually dethrone Damian Priest and win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE's upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia this month. This will pave the way for him to capture the first singles title in his WWE career.