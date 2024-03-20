4 titles that must change hands at WWE WrestleMania 40 - Roman Reigns' time as champion needs to finally end

WWE WrestleMania 40 is going to be a major event. In fact, an argument could be made that this year's edition of The Show of Shows will be the Stamford based company's biggest weekend in history.

The 40th iteration of WrestleMania will be airing live on April 6th and April 7th. The show is set to stream live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 50,000–60,000+ fans will likely attend each night.

There have been rumors and reports floating around regarding title matches at the show. Allegedly, three new champions will be crowned at 'Mania this year if the reports are to be believed.

Naturally, fans should take these reports with a pinch of salt. Still, if the rumors are indeed accurate, it is interesting to think about who will lose their titles. There are several title changes that could happen at the big event, and we will look at some of those possibilities in this article.

Below are four titles that must change hands at WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles should change hands and be split up

The Judgment Day currently holds the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The RAW Stars have held the belts for months now and have essentially dominated the entire tag division.

The duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest will have their work cut out for them, however. They will be defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania. In a perfect world, not only will The Judgment Day lose their titles, but the finish will be a unique one that leads to the Tag Team Titles being split.

Hopefully, DIY or another RAW tag team could pull down one set of belts. Meanwhile, The New Catch Republic can do the same thing at the same exact time with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. From there, the belts could finally be split up again and become brand-exclusive to RAW and SmackDown, respectively.

#3. Drew McIntyre should win the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins is one of the top stars in WWE. While he's been a top guy for around a minute, his run as the reigning World Heavyweight Champion has arguably been his peak. He has defeated the likes of Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, among others.

The Visionary has two big matches during WWE WrestleMania weekend. First, Seth will team up with Cody Rhodes to battle The Rock and Roman Reigns on WrestleMania Saturday. He will then defend his title against Drew McIntyre the following night.

Rollins has been a great champion, but it is time for him to finally lose the belt after what will be close to 11 months as a champion. The Visionary dropping the title to Drew McIntyre can then set RAW on a brand new path moving forward while also allowing Rollins to potentially take time off to heal and recover.

#2. IYO SKY should lose to Bayley

IYO SKY is the WWE Women's Champion. She won the coveted title by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on an injured Bianca Belair at SummerSlam in August. SKY has remained the champion ever since.

The Genius of the Sky will be going one-on-one with Bayley at the massive premium live event. The Role Model was once the leader of Damage CTRL and a vicious heel, but she is now an underdog babyface battling her own former stable.

While SKY has been champion since SummerSlam, it could be argued that there is still a lot of meat on the bone for her title run. Despite that, Bayley should win the WWE Women's Championship because she has done a lot of hard work, and the underdog babyface prevailing makes sense for this storyline.

#1. Roman Reigns' time on top must finally come to an end

Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Arguably the greatest World Champion in modern history, Reigns won the Universal Title back in 2020 and then unified it with the WWE World Title in 2022. He is yet to be pinned for the title in the years since, surpassing almost every other champion before him.

For the second year in a row, Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match and will headline WrestleMania Sunday against Roman Reigns. Rhodes was unsuccessful last year in what was one of the most heartbreaking losses in history.

After one full year, Cody needs to make good on his promise to finish the story. Not only that, but Roman is rapidly approaching four full years as champion. While he's arguably the greatest World Champion ever, fans believe it is time for him to let go of the prized Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

