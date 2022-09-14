4 titles The Bloodline can pursue in WWE and who can win them

The Bloodline has been dripping in gold, making them the most dominant faction WWE has seen since The Shield.

Solo Sikoa winning the NXT North American Championship this week on NXT 2.0 means The Bloodline now holds a staggering three championships (or five belts) among themselves. In addition to Sikoa, Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, The Usos are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, and Sami Zayn is, um, The Honorary Uce.

But for all their merits, The Ones don't hold every single title in WWE. Their gold expedition could see them pursue said titles down the road. Here's a look at other championships The Bloodline could gun for and which member should do the chasing for each.

#4 On our list of titles The Bloodline can pursue and who can win them: NXT Tag Team Championship for The Usos

The Usos would be pretty deadly with three sets of tag championships

There is little doubt that The Usos rule WWE's tag team division. They hold both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. However, across their Island of Relevancy, they will not be pleased to know that the NXT Tag Team Title is in someone else's hands.

If Jimmy and Jey Uso want to be The Ones in WWE, they should probably go for the trifecta of tag team titles. Pretty Deadly stands in their way should they decide to target NXT's tag team division. It will be a solid matchup that WWE should visit at some point.

#3 NXT Championship for Solo Sikoa

Sikoa's shoulders are plenty broad for one more title

As noted earlier, Solo Sikoa has defeated Carmelo Hayes to become the new NXT North American Champion. Given how he appeared on SmackDown last week as part of The Bloodline, it looks like his main roster promotion is already on. That, unfortunately, means he may drop his title soon, but what if it doesn't have to be that way?

Remember Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee for the NXT Championship and the NXT North American Championship a couple of years ago? WWE could repeat the same trick and have Sikoa face Bron Breakker in a Winner Takes All bout.

The Bloodline adding the NXT Championship to their collection would be a major statement of intent.

#2 Intercontinental Championship and Sami Zayn

As much as we want to see Roman Reigns and Intercontinental Champion Gunther beat each other, Sami Zayn gets the nod for this one. Reigns himself gave the Honorary Uce his seal of approval, which means we might see the matchup sooner rather than later.

Zayn finds himself having tension with Jey Uso at the moment, but all may be forgiven if he manages to win the IC Title for The Bloodline.

Unfortunately, that is easier said than done, given Gunther's reputation. Should Zayn take on The Ring General, we can't see anything other than a complete obliteration.

#1 United States Championship win for Roman Reigns

We are willing to bet on Roman Reigns watching RAW next week. Two of his biggest rivals will be battling for the United States Championship on Monday, with Bobby Lashley defending his title against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

Reigns will keep a keen eye on the match, knowing whoever wins will think about his championship after they are done. Lashley has had a phenomenal year and has only the world title left to check off his list. Rollins, meanwhile, vowed to renew hostilities with his old Shield brother before settling on the US title.

The Tribal Chief could challenge whoever wins this matchup to shut them down for good. A Champion vs. Champion contest at Survivor Series sounds appealing. Reigns is someone who wants all the gold, and he'll only be too happy to add one more title to The Bloodline's championship cabinet.

