4 Triple H decisions that backfired on WWE

This month marked a year since Triple H took over as WWE's Head of Creative. Since taking control, The Game has brought about many changes to the product. While some of these changes were well received, others were seen as failures.

After all, not every idea can be a success. Overall, Triple H has had a good reign as Creative Head. While there are a lot of positives to discuss over the last year, there are also some lows that did not work for the company. As a matter of fact, these lows also received criticism from fans.

In this article, we will look at four decisions that did not work out well for Triple H as Creative Head:

#4 Triple H bringing back Hit Row

A key decision Triple H made after becoming Head of Creative was to bring back a lot of talent that WWE let go due to budget cuts and other issues. One such talent The Game brought back was Hit Row. When the faction made its return in August 2022, fans were genuinely excited for its future.

However, since their return, they have not been able to create any real impact. From an outsider's perspective, it seems as if the faction lacks spark right now. While all members of Hit Row are extremely talented, they somehow haven't been able to make a mark in the company. That being said, the booking of this faction has not been great either.

#3 The feud between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross

Among the many feuds that have been booked during Triple H's run as creative head, the one between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross seemed to make the least sense. While Kross's character looks intriguing, his matches do not always live up to the interest his character generates.

Hence, not only Kross, but even Drew McIntyre walked out of this feud with nothing. Even though the Scotsman stood tall at the end of the rivalry, neither wrestler ended up looking good. This could be one of the biggest booking fails in Triple H's tenure till date.

#2 Kofi Kingston beating LA Knight

In recent times, LA Knight has become one of WWE's biggest superstars. However, if closely examined, the 40-year-old has not been an overnight success. The LA Knight fandom had started sometime early this year. We got a glimpse of it when Knight was booked to lose against Kofi Kingston on SmackDown.

This booking drew a lot of negative responses from the crowd. However, WWE for some reason continues to book Knight the same way. While fans expected him to win the Money In The Bank Ladder Match, or the United States Championship, both outings ended in disappointment for Knight.

Reports suggest that the 40-year-old will receive a push after SummerSlam, and it will be interesting to see how he is booked thereon.

#1 Austin Theory's run as United States Champion

Since its inception, the United States Championship has been one of the most prestigious titles in WWE. However, in recent times, the belt has failed to garner the interest of WWE fans. The main reason behind this is Austin Theory's run as US Champion.

Since beating John Cena at WrestleMania 39, Theory has had a very dry run in the company. With no proper feuds to show, fans seem bored. While there were expectations of a feud between Theory and LA Knight, the latter's loss in the US Invitational last week shattered fans' hopes again.

