4 Triple H decisions that could hurt WWE at Wrestlepalooza

Wrestlepalooza is just a week away and WWE has been pulling out all the stops to make it an unforgettable event. Several blockbuster matches have been added to the card, featuring legends and champions. With Triple H's direction and WWE's debut on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza has the potential to become one of the biggest premium live events of the year.However, there are certain things the company must avoid. The Chief Content Officer has been making some controversial decisions of late. With the upcoming spectacle set to kick off a new era on ESPN, WWE has no margin of error. A single mistake could deal a devastating blow to the Stamford-based promotion and its reputation as a whole.Here are four Triple H decisions that could hurt WWE at Wrestlepalooza:#4. Making Cody Rhodes lose the Undisputed WWE TitleCody Rhodes is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza. Making him lose at the upcoming spectacle would deal a tremendous blow to the company. It is because WWE has been establishing Rhodes as the current face and torchbearer of the promotion. A defeat at this PLE, where WWE is catering to ESPN's new fanbase, could be a huge mistake.Besides, The American Nightmare made his much-awaited return last week on SmackDown. It is set to be his first title defense since winning the gold at SummerSlam last month. Therefore, losing at Wrestlepalooza would deflate all his momentum. It will also put a huge question mark on Cody Rhodes' credibility as Undisputed WWE Champion.#3. Keeping the duration of the matches shortESPN will broadcast WWE PLEs going forward, which means a lot of mainstream fans will get exposure to wrestling for the first time. Hence, Wrestlepalooza will play a key role in shaping fans' perspectives towards WWE. Therefore, Triple H needs to deliver on all fronts, focusing on the quality and duration of the matches that are featured on the card.Keeping the matches short will spoil fans' excitement, especially the casual fans who would tune in to consume good wrestling content. This could affect their experience of watching WWE PLEs and could affect the company on a grand scale. The Stamford-based promotion would risk losing potential new viewers or fanbase that might come from ESPN.#2. Having Stephanie Vaquer lose the Women's World Title matchStephanie Vaquer is set to battle IYO SKY for the vacant Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza. The Dark Angel has been looking for a breakthrough ever since she made her RAW debut. Vaquer finally has a great opportunity to make a name for herself by clinching her first-ever world title on the main roster at the upcoming PLE.However, Triple H handing her a defeat could be one of the biggest mistakes that might affect the company in the long run. Stephanie Vaquer's career could see a downfall before she could even rise as a credible name on the main roster. Given her abysmal booking in recent times, it becomes indispensable for her to capture the Women's World Title by defeating IYO SKY.#1. Handing Brock Lesnar a clean defeat at WrestlepaloozaBrock Lesnar made his return to WWE after two years and is set to make his in-ring return against John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. The Beast Incarnate is a household name for the ESPN fans and they are familiar with the destruction he could cause against his opponents. However, Lesnar losing his match clean could deal a crushing blow to his pride and reputation.It could wash away his dominant aura, which has been his hallmark for years. This decision could affect WWE as the company would have a hard time portraying Brock Lesnar as a dominant force in upcoming storylines. His two-year hiatus, followed by a potential loss, could make fans assume that Lesnar is no longer the beast that he once used to be.