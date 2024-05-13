4 unbelievable facts about King of the Ring you likely don't know 

The prestigious King of the Ring tournament has returned to the spotlight, reviving memories of the intriguing concept over the last several decades.

Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Booker T, William Regal, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and other prominent figures once held the crown. Furthermore, the added incentive of becoming King of the Ring was a guaranteed one-on-one title match against the World Champion.

Many of the aforementioned legends used the KOTR tournament as a launching pad to the stratosphere of pro wrestling. However, these are well-known facts. In other instances, fans have either forgotten or much attention was never directed towards these verities.

On that note, let's look at four unbelievable facts about King of the Ring that you probably didn't know.

#4. Mabel holds the record as the youngest KOTR winner at 24 years and 4 months

Mabel was one of the most controversial winners of the King of the Ring tournament, and thus, his run was largely forgotten. Nevertheless, Nelson Frazier Jr., the man behind the character, made history when he defeated The Undertaker and Savio Vega en route to ascending the throne in June 1995.

King Mabel was only 24 years and 4 months old at the time of his coronation, assuming he was 22 at the time of his WWE debut. This astounding feat made him the youngest winner. Moreover, he was also the heaviest, as he clocked in at more than 550 lbs.

This was intended to be Mabel's ticket to superstardom. However, his push reached a painful climax at SummerSlam 1995, when he lost to Diesel in a WWE Championship match.

Frazier would have a couple more runs with the company but never reached the same heights ever again. He sadly passed away in February 2014.

#3. Harley Race is the oldest King of the Ring and has held the record for 38 years

Harley Race is infamously known as the first-ever United States Champion, but the Hall of Famer also has another impressive accolade to his name that has remained unbroken for four decades.

The deceased legend won the KOTR tournament in July 1986 at the age of 43, the oldest of all the winners up until now. Furthermore, 38 years have passed since Race's coronation, yet no older king has ascended the throne.

However, there is a chance that Race's long-standing record could be broken this year. The updated tournament brackets feauture Randy Orton progressing to the second round. The Viper is currently 44. If he could become KOTR, he would become the oldest to accomplish the feat.

#2. Bret Hart is the only person to win consecutive tournaments

Bret Hart has many monikers to his name; "The Excellence of Execution" and "The Hitman" come to mind as the most renowned and well-recognized. However, Hart also had the distinction of becoming the King of The Ring twice, first in 1991 and then in 1993.

The back-to-back wins made The Hitman the first person to win consecutive KOTR tournaments, etching his name in the history books. The two wins were naturally instrumental for the Hall of Famer, who was rising up the ranks in the company and slowly building his resume.

Hart's KOTR tournament wins were also the foundation of his extensive program with Jerry "The King" Lawler.

Xavier Woods was the last KOTR, and since he isn't competing in the tournament, Hart's record will stand for the foreseeable future.

#1. Chyna is the only woman to enter the KOTR tournament

From becoming the Intercontinental Champion to entering the Men's Royal Rumble, Chyna is considered a trailblazer for the Women's Revolution.

As part of The Ninth Wonder of the World's many courageous endeavors, she also entered the Men's King of The Ring tournament in 1999. Rhea Ripley is sometimes seen getting physical with male superstars, but Chyna took it a step further by competing regularly at the same level.

Although the introduction of the Queen of the Ring tournament may have diluted Chyna's accomplishment, it is still a testament to the bold legacy of the deceased female superstar.

