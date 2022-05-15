4 facts you didn't know about the Rhodes family 

Wrestling has more than one royal family, and Rhodes is among them. They are a dynasty that has shaped the industry and given fans countless memories and moments.

Dusty, Dustin, and Cody Rhodes are wrestling royalty and are three of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring. All three men have contributed loads to wrestling in some shape or form and have been influential in making it what it is today.

While the late Dusty has been a legend for many years, his sons Dustin and Cody have managed to make a name for being fine wrestlers.

This iconic family can be bracketed in the same stature as the McMahons or the Harts. Their legendary status means that there are a lot of facts that many fans may not be aware of.

In this list, we will look at four details you may not know about the Rhodes family.

#4. On our list of facts, you may not know about the Rhodes family: Dusty is part of multiple Hall of Fame classes

The American Dream had a career second to none

The late, great Dusty Rhodes is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Wrestling fans are well aware of the legend's accomplishments, but one relatively unknown achievement of his is the fact that his name is immortalized in multiple Halls of Fame.

The son of a plumber is part of the WWE, WCW, Professional Wrestling, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame.

The American Dream is one of those rare gems in professional wrestling who has managed to enter himself into this exclusive club.

#3. Cody Rhodes has become state champion in wrestling

The American Nightmare is one of the biggest stars in wrestling today. He is an elite in-ring worker with incredible promo skills and charisma. However, the former AEW Executive Vice President did not start in the big leagues and had to hone his craft in state wrestling.

Cody Rhodes was an astute performer during his amateur wrestling days. He won two state championships when he was in high school, with his Georgia State titles coming in both his junior and senior years. His story began from there, and he never looked back.

#2. Dustin's blading attempt led to WCW firing him

Dustin Rhodes is a long-time performer in the industry and, as such, has many stories attached to his name. One incident fans may not be aware of is the fact that he was terminated from WCW because he resorted to blading during a match.

Blood is something the PG era of wrestling has curbed, but it was standard fare back in the day. At a WCW event with a no-blading policy, Dusty and his opponent, The Blacktop Bully, decided to whip out the blades during their match.

The match aired on pay-per-view, and WCW had little choice but to fire the pair.

#1. AEW's gorilla position is named after Dusty

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes



which is now, “The Dusty Position” featuring his authentic cowbell



#AEW What a wonderful surprise to find in the Go Position...which is now, “The Dusty Position” featuring his authentic cowbell What a wonderful surprise to find in the Go Position...which is now, “The Dusty Position” featuring his authentic cowbell 💛#AEW https://t.co/rKX81wP2Ne

Given how much of an icon The American Dream is in wrestling, it comes as no surprise that tributes are always paid to him. NXT's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament immediately comes to mind.

However, there is one tribute that is relatively unknown.

All Elite Wrestling, the promotion his son Cody played a key role in founding, has a special tribute in place for the great man. The promotion's gorilla position, which is the area behind the curtains where wrestlers make their entrances, has been named The Dusty Position.

It is a small but significant tribute that showcases just how much he has influenced the business.

Which unknown fact did you like the most about this iconic wrestling family? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha