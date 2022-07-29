WWE SummerSlam 2022 - 4 unlikely endings for Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair - Unexpected squash match, major return

Bianca Belair will lock horns with Becky Lynch at SummerSlam with her RAW Women's Championship on the line. The rivalry between the two women has been going on for a while, and it will come to a head at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Belair and Lynch have a lot of history between them. Coincidentally, it was at last year's SummerSlam when the latter returned from her hiatus and beat the champion in just 26 seconds. The shock victory earned her the SmackDown Women's Championship, but it will be the red title they will be fighting for a year later.

Big Time Becks had to earn her way back into contention, and now finds herself one win away from returning to the top of the mountain. The EST, meanwhile, will look to do what she did to Lynch at WrestleMania 38 and emerge victorious again. The champion will be the favorite, but you never know with these kind of matches.

On that note, we explore four unlikely endings that WWE could book for Becky Lynch versus Bianca Belair at SummerSlam.

#4. On our list of unlikely endings for Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair at SummerSlam: Asuka costs Lynch the match

Asuka versus Becky Lynch has been a panic button feud for WWE lately. The two technical stars are more than capable of creating an incredibly high quality match and would generate interest regardless of the situation. The past few weeks had seen them clash on various fronts until Lynch inserted herself into world title contention.

However, the catchphrase 'no one is ready for Asuka' includes Big Time Becks. The Empress of Tomorrow finds herself without a match at SummerSlam, and could make her presence felt at the expense of the challenger. The Japanese star could cost her the match against Bianca Belair and draw her attention again. A grudge match at Clash at the Castle sounds appealing, especially because it will be home territory for Lynch.

#3. Lynch turns face after the match

Fan-favorite Lynch, anyone?

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will surely clash in a hard-fought contest with countless heart-in-mouth moments. The two women are bitter rivals, but are aware of the talent the other possesses.

Assuming Lynch loses to Belair at SummerSlam, she could show respect to the champion and turn face in the process. A handshake, an endorsement or an embrace would cement her face turn and draw some cheers from the WWE Universe. This would also revert her into The Man, which is her best version and may get fans rooting for her again,

#2. Either woman wins a squash match

This time last year, Becky Lynch returned to WWE and challenged Bianca Belair to an impromptu SmackDown Women's Championship match that lasted all of 26 seconds. Lynch made Belair hit rock bottom, and she wouldn't get her redemption until WrestleMania 38.

Given how WWE loves to rehash history, they could have the same finish take place at this year's show. The EST of WWE could stick it to Big Time Becks and end her bid for the RAW Women's Championship in less than a minute. Conversely, Lynch could do the unthinkable and obliterate the champion like she did last year. Either result would be a shock, with the latter probably drawing more boos.

#1. Bayley returns to attack Belair

WWE SummerSlam could use some big names returning, and one possibility in that vein is Bayley. She has been out for a year and is set to return any day now. The company can have her make an appearance at SummerSlam and instantly make a statement of intent.

There is no doubt that the WWE Universe would erupt if Bayley emerged to lay out Bianca Belair after she beats Becky Lynch in a hotly-contested affair. The Role Model attacking the champion would make her the top challenger to the title and give Belair a relatively fresh matchup and feud. Her return would lend the women's division a much-needed boost and the next potential champion.

