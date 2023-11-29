4 unlikely opponents for Randy Orton upon his return

After being 18 months away from the ring, Randy Orton made a triumphant comeback to the squared circle at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. The returning Orton joined Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and Sami Zayn in defeating The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a Men's WarGames Match.

Considering his momentum and star power, Orton will likely feature prominently in the coming weeks as WWE gears up for the next year and the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Roman Reigns seem like viable potential opponents for WWE's Apex Predator, but here we will take the unconventional route and look at 4 unlikely feuds for Orton upon his return.

#4. Randy Orton could face Rhea Ripley

After their loss at Survivor Series WarGames 2023, The Judgment Day confronted Randy Orton, only to be met with a handful of RKOs. The Viper also defeated "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio on RAW this past week.

However, it was the engrossing interaction and staredown between Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton that had everyone talking. The 14-time World Champion boldly told Mami that "Daddy's back."

Considering the tensions escalating between the two parties, The Eradicator and The Apex Predator could get physical very soon.

Intergender wrestling matches are a rarity, but Orton has little problem in taking the fight to the women. He infamously hit Nia Jax with an RKO in the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble Match and even had a one-on-one encounter with Alexa Bliss a couple of years ago.

Although it is unlikely, Orton vs. Ripley would attract much fanfare and could generate a memorable exchange.

#3. The Apex Predator may never face The Champ again

For the Cenation, Randy Orton's in-ring return came a few weeks too late. John Cena returned to the Stamford-based promotion over fall for an extended run, but The Champ disappeared after a devastating loss to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023.

If Orton had returned a month or two ago, we could have seen him share the ring with long-time on-screen rival and close friend John Cena. Their rivalry defined the PG-Era, and as two of the biggest stars of their generation, fans would have loved to witness them battle again.

With Cena seldom around and Orton focusing more on the stars of today, it seems unlikely that these two veterans will revisit their rivalry in the foreseeable future.

#1. Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul is an absolute dream match

Logan Paul arrived in WWE as a legitimate superstar when Orton was on the shelf with a career-threatening injury. While The Apex Predator was gone, the Maverick made a name for himself in the wrestling world.

Far from a random celebrity, Paul has found his groove as a star in WWE with a string of amazing performances. Most recently, Paul bagged the United States Title in a surprise win at Crown Jewel 2023.

There is plenty of competition available for the current United States Champion, including Orton. The Viper delivering an RKO to Logan Paul would certainly set the internet on fire, but the chances of a full-fledged feud seem slim.

First and foremost, Paul is a part-timer who makes limited appearances, so there would be fewer opportunities for booking such an affair. Secondly, at this stage of his career, Orton is unlikely to compete for the United States Title.

Do you think Randy Orton will engage in a feud with these aforementioned opponents? Sound off in the comments section below!