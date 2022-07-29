Hall of Famer returns, former rival resurfaces- 4 unlikely opponents for Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

Seth Rollins was initially scheduled to face Riddle at SummerSlam. However, the Visionary viciously assaulted his foe on Monday Night RAW in a heinous attack that ended with a Stomp on the steel steps.

The Original Bro suffered a brachial plexus injury, which, in all likelihood, is just part of the storyline, and the scheduled match has been postponed until further notice.

Because of this, Seth Rollins is without an opponent for SummerSlam, something he mentioned on his Twitter account. Interestingly, Triple H, now the head of creative, acknowledged his former protege's tweet, fuelling speculation of a surprise opponent for Rollins.

Triple H @TripleH Seth “Freakin’” Rollins @WWERollins For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday. For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday. I hear you! twitter.com/wwerollins/sta… I hear you! twitter.com/wwerollins/sta…

While these are rumors, there could be a slight possibility that WWE could send shockwaves through the wrestling world by bringing back an unlikely opponent for Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

On that note, we look at 4 unlikely opponents for Seth Rollins at SummerSlam:

#4 Johnny Gargano could re-emerge to face Seth Rollins

#IMPACTonAXSTV #ImpactWrestling Johnny Gargano paying respect to Alex Shelley on IMPACT! Johnny Gargano paying respect to Alex Shelley on IMPACT! 😮🙌🏼#IMPACTonAXSTV #ImpactWrestling https://t.co/ytKgn1YACj

When Seth Rollins vs. Riddle was called off and the Game was declared head of the creative team, social media was rife with potential rumors of a triumphant Johnny Gargano surprise appearance.

Johnny Wrestling was released in December last year and has remained relatively quiet. Gargano and his wife, Candice LeRae, gave birth to a child during his period of silence. However, the former NXT Champion has distanced himself from pro-wrestling for quite some time.

However, Gargano appeared on Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode to praise Alex Shelley. The shock re-emergence has decreased the likelihood of a potential surprise WWE return.

Given that the COO was a massive fan of Gargano, there may be a slight possibility of him returning to WWE. While a return at SummerSlam might be too soon, it is not impossible.

#3 Goldberg returns for a quick match with Seth Rollins

The Hall of Famer, Goldberg, is always in WWE's back pocket in times of need and stress. Whenever the creative is desperate for a credible opponent, they turn to the WCW veteran, who typically wrestles a couple of matches per year.

While there were rumors about the Icon being considered a replacement for Brock Lesnar, there is a possibility that Goldberg could replace Riddle. A return has not been teased on TV, but some fans wanted the Game to book the Hall of Famer for SummerSlam.

At this point, the 55-year-old will not be the best opponent for Seth Rollins. The in-ring quality of the match will suffer due to the veteran's physical limitations, and the Visionary cannot afford a massive loss to Goldberg, who is a part-timer.

#2 The Fiend resurfaces from darkness to confront his former rival

The Fiend defeated Seth Rollins to win the Universal Championship.

Bray Wyatt, released in late July 2021 by WWE, is one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling. Since his untimely and unexpected departure, he has not appeared for any promotion.

Wyatt has been active on Twitter, sporadically posting ominous and eerie tweets that have fueled speculation of a grand comeback to WWE. He was once rumored to return at Hell in a Cell in June, but those plans never came to fruition. However, fans are eagerly anticipating his return, and it could indeed happen soon.

Not only does the WWE Universe want Wyatt to return, but Seth Rollins also recently suggested the same. If possible, the Fiend vs. the Visionary is probably something worth a revisit.

Both Rollins and Wyatt share so much history. The Fiend took away the Architect's hard-earned Universal Championship at SummerSlam, paving the way for an eventual character change. Revisiting this feud would immensely elevate both superstars.

#1 Randy Orton returns to avenge his best friend

Randy Orton and Seth Rollins are former rivals.

From a storyline perspective, Randy Orton is probably the most logical and fitting candidate to fill Riddle's spot. The Viper and the Original Bro have teamed up successfully for over a year, and the two Superstars have developed a close bond.

Therefore, the Apex Predator can return to silence Seth Rollins and seek revenge for injuring his tag-team partner. Like Wyatt, Rollins and Orton have a storied history. They've been friends as members of the Authority and stood across the ring as rivals too.

Unfortunately, Orton is on the sidelines with a back injury, and there is no set recovery timeline for his return. If possible, he would love to deliver an RKO or two to the man who tormented his brother-in-arms.

Orton's return to action at SummerSlam may be a minimal, almost negligible possibility, but we're expecting fireworks at The Biggest Party of the Summer!

