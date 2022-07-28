"Returns and destroys him" - Fans feel released former WWE Champion could be Seth Rollins' new SummerSlam opponent

Seth Rollins has unfortunately been left without a match following Riddle's unexpected removal from the SummerSlam card. Unsurprisingly enough, Bray Wyatt has emerged as the #1 favorite amongst fans regarding Seth Rollins' mystery opponent.
As reported earlier, Rollins could still feature at the upcoming Premium Live Event as Triple H is expected to announce a new match for The Visionary. Until that happens, various names have already cropped up online for the potentially vacant SummerSlam spot, with Bray Wyatt leading the list.
Windham Rotunda was released in July last year, and many were stunned by WWE's decision to let go of the former world champion.
Wyatt has not been in the wrestling business since his WWE exit, but rumors of his possible comeback have grown louder in recent months. Fans, too, are prepared to see the former superstar back as the surprise opponent for Seth Rollins:
A section of the fanbase also brought up other exciting alternatives and mentioned the likes of Johnny Gargano, Edge, Killer Kross and a few other well-known talents.
Seth Rollins recently spoke about his desire to wrestle Bray Wyatt again
The former WWE Champions feuded on multiple occasions in WWE with their last singles match happening at Crown Jewel 2019.
During an interview with Metro.co.uk, Seth Rollins said he would love to rekindle his rivalry with Bray Wyatt. While Seth understood the difficulties in making it happen, he hoped to create magic again with Wyatt in the ring.
"I mean, I hope that's not the last time him and I have been in a ring together, I truly do – and I don't think it will be," admitted Rollins. "It really depends on a lot of external factors. At the end of the day, I would love to get back in there with him and create magic once again." [H/T: Metro]
WWE certainly has a reason for the deliberate creative change in Rollins' SummerSlam match, and it could be to have him take on a bigger name than Riddle.
Could Triple H shock the WWE Universe by getting Bray Wyatt back for SummerSlam? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.
We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges