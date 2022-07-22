"Would love to get back in there with him and create magic once again" - Seth Rollins expects to face a big former WWE star amidst return rumors 

Seth Rollins is hopeful that Bray Wyatt makes his WWE return someday.

Seth Rollins feuded with Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship in 2019, and The Architect expects to rekindle their rivalry soon. Recent speculation suggests that the former WWE star could be on his way back to the company after he made an interesting change to his Twitter handle.

During a recent interview with Metro.co.uk, Rollins noted that there are several "external factors" at play regarding Wyatt's possible WWE comeback.

Vince McMahon's organization surprisingly released Bray Wyatt in July 2021. Despite the superstar's lengthy absence from wrestling, Seth Rollins would love to see his former adversary in a WWE ring again.

"I mean, I hope that's not the last time him and I have been in a ring together, I truly do – and I don't think it will be," admitted Rollins. "It really depends on a lot of external factors. At the end of the day, I would love to get back in there with him and create magic once again." [H/T: Metro]

"We both had similar mindsets" - Seth Rollins on his and Bray Wyatt's character evolution in WWE

Wyatt is widely considered to be one of the most creative minds in the wrestling business as he has always found new ways to present his gimmick.

Similarly, Seth Rollins has reinvented himself in recent years and portrayed various characters as heel and babyface. While Rollins and Wyatt possess contrasting personalities in real life, the former said that he and Wyatt had identical outlooks on character development.

The former world champions had many grueling encounters in the squared circle. Rollins stated that the "kinship" between the two would last forever irrespective of what happens in their careers.

"We both had similar mindsets as far as always evolving our characters. Two completely different people outside of the business, but there's a kinship there when you share the ring with people that I think never really goes away," added the 36-year-old wrestler.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I love Seth (Rollins), I love him so goddamn much.



Me and him will make up for that one day. And when we do, everyone will understand that wild horses are meant to run free.”



- Bray Wyatt/Windham Rotunda

(via Instagram) “I love Seth (Rollins), I love him so goddamn much. Me and him will make up for that one day. And when we do, everyone will understand that wild horses are meant to run free.”- Bray Wyatt/Windham Rotunda (via Instagram) https://t.co/bx8qX0kmjg

Many signs suggest that Bray Wyatt could re-sign with WWE, and if that legitimately happens, would you like to see him cross paths with Rollins again? Sound off in the comments section below.

