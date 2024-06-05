4 vicious match stipulations if Sheamus faces Ludwig Kaiser at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Monday Night RAW is home to the best pro wrestling on the planet. The roster is stacked, and the performers on the brand are being given a chance to get in the ring and deliver something special.

The same happened during the most recent episode of the red brand, as Sheamus went one-on-one with Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser. Instead of this being a throwaway bout like it may have been in prior years, the two put on a classic.

The match was notable for being extremely hard-hitting. Both men had bruised chests after the fight, thanks to how hard they hit each other. A rematch feels inevitable, and given how brutal their first fight was, this bout would have to be even more serious. In fact, it might happen at Clash at the Castle in Scotland in a few weeks.

There is a chance Adam Pearce or Triple H would add a special stipulation of some kind fitting for the intensity of this rivalry. This article will take a look at a handful of possible gimmick matches that could be booked if the two clash.

Below are four vicious match stipulations if Sheamus faces Ludwig Kaiser at WWE Clash at the Castle:

#4. They could have a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match

WWE has a lot of unique gimmicks. Some are a little sillier, and some are extremely serious. One of the more interesting ones that was newly introduced a few years ago is the Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match.

This bout has been primarily associated with Sheamus. He competed in the unique match type on two separate occasions. The first was in a WWE SmackDown match with Drew McIntyre, and the second was a Six-Man Tag Team Match at Extreme Rules 2022.

Given that this match is so closely linked to Sheamus, it would make sense for him and Ludwig Kaiser to clash in this bout at the 2024 Clash at the Castle PLE. It could be the perfect way for The Celtic Warrior to one-up the talented German star.

#3. The two WWE stars could have a Street Fight

The Street Fight is an iconic pro wrestling match. The rules are generally that anything goes, but a pinfall or submission must take place inside the ring. Oftentimes, there is no countout, no disqualification, and even referee stoppages are rare.

WWE has had some legendary Street Fights in the past. Perhaps the greatest in history was a bout between Triple H and Shawn Michaels at SummerSlam 2002, but there are many great ones. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser could soon be added to the list of excellent bouts with this gimmick.

The two have already begun brawling all over the arena. Just two weeks ago, the pair fought backstage, and it led to them going at it in the entranceway. The two having the freedom to fight anywhere would fit the rivalry well.

#2. Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser could have an I Quit Match

The ''I Quit Match'' is another popular gimmick match primarily used by WWE over the past several decades. The way to win the bout is straightforward. You must force your opponent to say the words "I quit" to be victorious.

Sheamus is notorious for his refusal to give up. His matches with Gunther have been some of the most hard-hitting and intense fights in WWE history. However, Sheamus' recent encounter with Ludwig Kaiser on RAW was just about as intense of a fight as those bouts.

The Celtic Warrior refused to quit, which is what would make this type of match so interesting. Will he refuse to give up when the punishment won't otherwise end? Alternatively, how will the Imperium member fare in a match like this?

#1. A Last Man Standing Match could be epic

The final entry on this list is the Last Man Standing Match. This iconic stipulation is one of the most intense in WWE. To win a Last Man Standing Match, a wrestler must incapacitate his or her opponent so badly that the latter can't rise to their feet at a referee's ten count.

In many ways, this bout would be effective for the same reasons as the aforementioned I Quit Match entry. Sheamus refuses to give up, but can Ludwig force the former WWE Champion to be unable to get to his feet? Will The Celtic Warrior be able to overcome the odds anyway?

There have been some incredible Last Man Standing matches in the past. The likes of John Cena, Triple H, Mick Foley, The Rock, Becky Lynch, and other performers have truly made the stipulation iconic. Could Sheamus and Kaiser do so next?

