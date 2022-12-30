2022 has arguably been the craziest year in WWE history. From Cody Rhodes' shocking WrestleMania 38 return to Vince McMahon's retirement, the year brought huge surprises and changes to the company. It's hard to imagine it being topped any time soon in terms of newsworthiness.

What if it was, though? What if 2023 brought an even bigger tide of events and eclipsed its predecessor in shock value? Certain rumors at the end of 2022 certainly suggest that it's possible.

Without further ado, let's look at four unexpected events that could make 2023 even wilder for WWE than 2022.

#4. The Bloodline chooses Sami Zayn over Roman Reigns

The Honorary Uce Sami Zayn

Throughout the Sami Zayn-Bloodline saga, fans have been waiting for the proverbial shoe to drop and see the faction turn on the Honorary Uce. It seems to be an inevitable matter of when Zayn will be stabbed in the back by his stablemates once they no longer have any use for him.

What if WWE flips the script on its head, though? What if, at the very moment Roman Reigns sets his dogs on The Master Strategist, they instead turn against him and side with Sami Zayn?

This would not only be the mother of all double turns, but would arguably create the biggest mega heel in the entire industry by making Zayn a bigger villain than The Tribal Chief.

#3. CM Punk main events WrestleMania 39 against Stone Cold Steve Austin

The biggest anti-hero matchup of all time?

CM Punk has been subject to an avalanche of speculation ever since his infamous media scrum outburst after AEW All Out.

Some believe it was elaborate work to set up a feud with The Elite upon his return from injury, while others believe he is on his way out of the company. Wherever The Voice of The Voiceless shows up next, it's sure to be an exciting story.

Nothing would be more blockbuster than a Punk WWE return with the ultimate goal of achieving what he always wanted: main-eventing WrestleMania. With that in mind, there's no bigger dream opponent for him than Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Finally, executing a feud that was millions of people's dream for almost two decades would be an incredible way to top the 2023 edition of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2. A celebrity wrestler wins a WWE World title

2022 has been a big year for celebrity wrestlers in WWE. Bad Bunny went toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar in a surprise Royal Rumble appearance before Pat McAfee and Logan Paul stole the show at multiple Premium Live Events.

The Maverick challenged for the Undisputed Universal title at Crown Jewel and proved himself worthy of the main event spot despite initial doubts.

Celebrity performers have proven themselves capable of putting in the work and performing at the highest level, so what's to stop them from going all the way?

Imagine a fan favorite like Pat McAfee winning the Money in The Bank briefcase and cashing in on a heel World Champion at SummerSlam. As WWE continues to make its way into the mainstream, this could be a big step in that direction.

#1. Vince McMahon returns to the helm of WWE

Sportskeeda Wrestling

#WWE #VinceMcMahon On our One on One Podcast, Teddy Long mentioned that Vince McMahon should come back. On our One on One Podcast, Teddy Long mentioned that Vince McMahon should come back.#WWE #VinceMcMahon https://t.co/scUZT04WJo

What was the craziest WWE story of 2022? Most would put Vince McMahon's retirement after more than four decades in charge at the top of the list. The former Chairman was synonymous with the company, and it was difficult to imagine him ever riding off into the sunset.

Triple H, Nick Khan, and Stephanie McMahon have overseen a seamless transition in company leadership, getting fans excited about their vision for the future.

Imagine how shocking it would be if Vince made a blockbuster return to the hot seat in 2023! Not only would it turn the entire company on its head, but it would make for a soap opera-esque story behind the scenes.

