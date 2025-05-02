4 ways Alexa Bliss can make her WWE return 

WWE's women's division has never been stronger than it is now. From a star power standpoint, a talent standpoint, and in terms of overall roster numbers, it is a great time to be a fan of women's wrestling.

Fans who tune in each week will see veterans such as Becky Lynch, Bayley, Nia Jax, and Charlotte Flair in action, along with the top names of the division such as Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, and IYO SKY. There is also a wealth of newer talent attempting to break out.

One star who has been absent, however, is Alexa Bliss. The Goddess made her return after two years in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She proceeded to compete a few more times but has since disappeared with no explanation.

Bliss should return to television sooner or later. This article will take a look at a handful of ways The Goddess could make a comeback, which includes challenging for a newly introduced title, joining a top faction, and reuniting with an old friend.

Below are four ways Alexa Bliss can make her WWE return.

#4. She could return as part of The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks is a faction that officially formed in WWE last year. The group is led by Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, and he is joined by former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan.

Since the group was first formed, WWE fans have been expecting Alexa Bliss to join the stable. This speculation increased tenfold when The Goddess made her return at the 2025 Royal Rumble event.

When Bliss returns to television, she could finally unite with the dangerous stable. She and Nikki Cross have a ton of history together, both good and bad, so a union would make sense. From there, they can chase after tag team gold. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could be in trouble.

#3. Alexa Bliss could instead oppose the WWE stable

While Alexa Bliss finally uniting with The Wyatt Sicks would be thrilling, WWE could opt to swerve everybody. Instead of Alexa joining the stable, she could instead oppose them.

For starters, the aforementioned link with Nikki Cross doesn't inherently have to be positive. The two had a very public split when Alexa chose to be with The Fiend, thus ending their friendship and tag team.

Meanwhile, Uncle Howdy was seemingly haunting Alexa on WWE RAW prior to her maternity leave several years ago. This could indicate that the two aren't on the same page and instead will be rivals. Alexa could even return by forming a stable to counteract and fight The Wyatt Sicks.

#2. She could team up with Nia Jax again

Nia Jax is one of the fiercest and most dominant women in company history. She is a former WWE Women's Champion, RAW Women's Champion, and Women's Tag Team Champion. Jax also won the Queen of the Ring Tournament last year.

The dominant Jax and Alexa Bliss are no strangers to each other. The two were actually once close friends and allies on television. Eventually, though, Bliss was caught shaming the dangerous Jax behind closed doors, leading to the two feuding in WWE.

Despite their past issues, the two could reunite on television. Jax is back and wants to take Tiffany Stratton out. Notably, Candice LeRae wasn't with her. There is a chance The Poison Pixie has been replaced by Nia's old friend - The Goddess, Alexa Bliss.

#1. Bliss could be Zelina Vega's first challenger

Zelina Vega is a tenured WWE star who first joined the promotion through the NXT brand. Currently part of Friday Night SmackDown, Vega is a former Women's Tag Team Champion and the first-ever Queen's Crown winner.

The Latino World Order associate made a massive splash on WWE Friday Night SmackDown last week. Zelina went one-on-one with Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green. Not only did Vega win the match, but she won the title too.

If Alexa Bliss returns on SmackDown, The Goddess could become Zelina's first challenger. The two could set up a match for Backlash in St. Louis or even at Saturday Night's Main Event. Regardless, it could be an even match between two stars of similar physical stature and experience level.

