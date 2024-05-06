4 Ways Alexa Bliss can return to WWE — Debuting a new faction, Confronting top champion & more

Alexa Bliss has been away from WWE television for quite some time, as she is currently embracing motherhood. However, her return to the Stamford-based promotion is seemingly on the horizon. There have been various speculations about Little Miss Bliss possibly returning alongside Uncle Howdy.

A recent report squashed all the rumors about Bliss' potential involvement in Howdy's storyline. Therefore, the creative team seemingly has far greater plans for the former Women's Champion, as her return to the Stamford-based promotion could unfold in ways that might leave the WWE Universe flabbergasted.

From chasing a top prize to debuting a new faction, the 32-year-old star could make a gargantuan impact when she makes her way to the global juggernaut. Let's look at four possible ways Alexa Bliss can return to WWE.

#4 She could pursue the Women's World Championship

Alexa Bliss is one of the top stars in the Stamford-based promotion. Hence, she would look to reclaim her throne upon her return. Bliss could come after the Women's World Championship right after her arrival, which could herald spectacular things.

Moreover, it will rejuvenate the women's division on Monday Night RAW and pave the way for some fresh storylines. The Five Feet of Fury could chase the Women's World Title, with it being the top prize of the red brand.

This will not only accentuate her WWE return, but it will also put her back in the main event scene, where she belongs.

#3 Alexa Bliss could shock the world at SummerSlam 2024

WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, this year, which also happens to be Alexa Bliss' home state. Therefore, it could be the perfect stage for her to make her return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Little Miss Bliss could shock the world by returning at SummerSlam this year, garnering an unfathomable reaction from the crowd at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

This can become one of the biggest headlines from SummerSlam 2024 and has the potential to be on the list of one of the greatest returns to WWE.

#2 Bliss could return and confront Bayley

Alexa Bliss could also make her much-anticipated return as the challenger of a top titleholder. Upon her arrival, she could confront the current WWE Women's Champion Bayley.

Bliss could return at any upcoming premium live event and confront Bayley after the latter's match. She could stand toe-to-toe with The Role Model and have an epic staredown with the reigning WWE Women's Champion.

This will pave the way for one of the biggest feuds in the women's division between the megastars. Moreover, it will put The Five Feet of Fury in the title picture, which will give prominence to her comeback.

#1 Alexa Bliss could debut a new faction

Alexa Bliss' WWE return has the potential to change the landscape of Stamford-based promotion and go down in the history books. The former Women's Champion could shock the world and return to the main roster with her own faction, having two female superstars by her side.

She could take two up-and-coming NXT talents under her tutelage and make a blockbuster return later this year. While several top stars in the developmental brand could be part of her stable, Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade are seemingly among the most viable candidates.

Regardless of the superstars who would be by her side, Alexa Bliss returning to WWE with a faction will be one of the biggest things in the women's division. Bliss could dominate the entire roster with her potential stable upon her return and it would put her in the spotlight right away.