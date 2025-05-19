4 ways Asuka could return on WWE RAW

Asuka has been absent from WWE television for over a year now. The Empress of Tomorrow has not competed since The Kabuki Warriors lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Backlash 2024.

Kairi Sane was also on hiatus from the company but was spotted ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. This could mean that Asuka is on the verge of returning to the ring as well.

Listed below are four ways the former Women's Tag Team Champion could return on tonight's episode of RAW.

#4. Asuka could help Kairi Sane on WWE RAW

Kairi Sane will be returning to action on tonight's edition of WWE RAW. She will be squaring off against Zoey Stark and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match, and the winner of the bout will qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the premium live event on June 7.

The Empress of Tomorrow could return during tonight's WWE RAW and help Sane win her Money in the Bank qualifying match. She could interfere in the bout or provide a distraction, allowing Sane to pick up the victory.

#3. She could attack Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane was attacked by Pure Fusion Collective last year and was ruled out of the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament as a result. She will finally be making her return to the ring tonight, but might be walking into a trap.

Asuka could show up during tonight's show and claim that she was there to cheer Sane on during her MITB qualifying match. However, the veteran may decide to betray Sane, leading to a rivalry between the two stars in the weeks ahead.

#2. The former champion may transfer to SmackDown

WWE Live Tokyo - Source: Getty

Asuka could return to the promotion tonight to make a surprising announcement and say goodbye to her stablemates. The veteran is a member of Damage CTRL alongside Kairi Sane and IYO SKY. Bayley used to be the leader of the faction, but they betrayed her last year.

Dakota Kai was also a member of the group, but the former champion was let go by the promotion on May 2. Asuka could return on tonight's RAW to say goodbye to Damage CTRL and reveal that she will be using the transfer window to move to SmackDown.

#1. She might attack IYO SKY

WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

IYO SKY has become very popular among WWE fans and is the reigning Women's World Champion. She teamed up with Rhea Ripley to defeat Giulia and Roxanne Perez in the main event of last week's episode of RAW.

Asuka may decide to return tonight and betray IYO SKY. She could unleash a brutal attack on The Genius of the Sky and then attempt to take the Women's World Championship from her in the weeks ahead. SKY is now a fan favorite, and the 43-year-old might be able to help her become an even bigger star if they had a rivalry.

