Major WWE star's return confirmed for RAW

An absent WWE Superstar has been spotted ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. Tonight's show will air live from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Kairi Sane has not been seen on WWE television since she was the victim of a backstage attack by Pure Fusion Collective in December 2024. The veteran was supposed to compete in the tournament to crown the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion, but the attack prevented that. Lyra Valkyria wound up winning the tournament and is still the reigning Women's IC Champion.

Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW, WWE shared a video of Sane arriving at the venue. You can check out the video in the Instagram post below.

Dakota Kai was also a member of Damage CTRL, but she was released by the company earlier this month. Kairi Sane's tag team partner in The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka, hasn't been seen on WWE television since the duo lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Backlash 2024.

Former WWE writer criticizes last week's episode of RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo claimed that the main event of last week's episode of RAW was the only good part of last week's show.

Kairi Sane's stablemate, Women's World Champion IYO SKY, teamed up with Rhea Ripley to defeat Roxanne Perez and Giulia in the main event of last week's episode of RAW. Giulia was announced as the newest member of the SmackDown roster this past Friday night.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed last week's episode of RAW was terrible. He noted that the four women in the main event worked hard, and that was the only positive he could find from the show.

"Just an awful show, man. The only positive thing I have to say is, I know those four women at the end worked their butts off. They really did. When you put women in a main event, they really feel like they have something to prove, and they work very hard. So, yes, those women worked very, very hard in that main event. There's nothing else positive to say about anything on this show. Nothing. Zero," Russo said.

Kairi Sane hasn't competed in a match since the December 2, 2024, edition of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for her return during tonight's show.

