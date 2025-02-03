4 Ways Becky Lynch can return to WWE after missing the Royal Rumble

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble took place last night, and it was quite the spectacle. The event featured four major matches, and while the winners of some led to mixed reactions online, there is no doubt that all four bouts delivered.

Both Royal Rumble Matches had some big surprises for fans to enjoy. For the Men's Royal Rumble Match, the major shock was the return of AJ Styles, and fans were excited to see him. Additionally, Joe Hendry from TNA Wrestling competed in the match.

For the Women's Royal Rumble Match, there was a healthy dose of surprises as legends and NXT stars like Roxanne Perez, Lash Legend, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia all joined the bout. Additionally, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella, and Trish Stratus all made their returns. However, one name that was notably absent was Becky Lynch.

Many fans expected The Man to appear, but it never happened. That said, there are several big ways she could still return to World Wrestling Entertainment television. This article will look at four key ways Big Time Becks can make her comeback.

Below are four ways Becky Lynch can return to WWE after missing the Royal Rumble.

#4. She could kick off WWE RAW tonight

WWE Monday Night RAW will air later tonight on Netflix. It's been about a month since the red brand joined the streaming platform, and there have been plenty of exciting moments. Another one could take place tonight.

As RAW begins, Becky Lynch's theme music might blast through the arena speakers. The Man could kick off Monday Night RAW with her WWE return, which would surely set the show ablaze and leave fans buzzing.

From there, Becky could deliver a promo revealing her return and goals. This could also feature The Man taking shots at Liv Morgan, since it was Morgan and Dirty Dom who caused Big Time Becks to lose the Women's World Championship.

#3. The Man could help Lyra Valkyria with Ivy Nile

Becky Lynch isn't someone who has many allies. Ever since her friendship with Charlotte Flair fell apart, The Man tends to handle business on her own in WWE. The clear exception to this is her husband Seth Rollins, but even then, they mostly handle their business separately.

With that being said, Becky does have one close ally on WWE Monday Night RAW: Lyra Valkyria. The Women's Intercontinental Champion is a mentee of Becky’s, and the two have been close for a long time.

Lyra is currently in a feud with Ivy Nile. In fact, the American Made star even eliminated Lyra from the Women's Royal Rumble Match. In an upcoming episode of RAW, Ivy could hurt or injure Valkyria, putting her in a precarious position. From there, Becky could return and save her mentee. This would firmly establish their on-screen relationship for fans.

#2. Becky Lynch could challenge Charlotte Flair for her world title shot

Charlotte Flair is an uber successful WWE star. She is a two-time NXT Women's Champion and a former Women's Tag Team Champion. More impressively, Flair is a 14-time world champion.

While Becky Lynch did not return in the Women's Royal Rumble Match as many WWE fans anticipated, Charlotte Flair did. In fact, The Queen won the 30-woman bout by eliminating Roxanne Perez last, thereby earning a title shot at WrestleMania.

In what could be a major shift in WrestleMania plans, Becky might return to confront Flair. More specifically, she could challenge Charlotte to put her WrestleMania title shot on the line. They might clash on RAW, SmackDown, or even Elimination Chamber. Becky could end up stealing The Queen's moment.

#1. She could return as part of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match

WWE's next Premium Live Event is Elimination Chamber. The big show will air on Saturday, March 1, 2025, live from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This big stadium holds a lot of people, so the card needs to be stacked.

Fans know of two matches scheduled for the card. As is now customary, WWE will offer both a Men's Elimination Chamber Match and a Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Notably, John Cena has already been added to the men's bout simply because of his legacy.

Becky Lynch has had a historic career in wrestling and could end up being given the same grace. The Man's return might happen at the Elimination Chamber as part of the six-woman match. Although she may not need to qualify, Big Time Becks will still have to be on her A-game to come back in such a dangerous setting.

