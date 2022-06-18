4 ways Becky Lynch could have elevated the WWE 24/7 Championship

Becky Lynch has been in a bit of a rut since losing her RAW Women's Championship to Bianca Belair. While Big Time Becks fought admirably, The EST came out on top at WrestleMania 38.

Lynch hasn't been the same since. Her issues have only grown worse since Asuka returned to the red brand. She and the Japanese sensation have been at one another's throats. The Empress of Tomorrow has managed to infuriate Becky, costing her a victory against Dana Brooke.

Big Time Becks was on the path to redemption. Had she defeated Dana Brooke, she would now be the WWE 24/7 Champion. She told Dana to keep the title when the two had a rematch.

Yet, there's so much she could have done for the belt if she won it. In many ways, Becky not winning the title is a missed opportunity. Below are four ways Becky Lynch could have elevated the WWE 24/7 Championship.

#4. She could have brought it credibility

Becky Lynch winning the WWE 24/7 Championship would have done wonders for the title. While it could be argued that Becky is above a comedy belt, the perception is reality. A title only means nothing if it is presented in that way.

The Hardcore Championship is an excellent example of this. While some quality talent held the belt in 2001, a top star won it near the end of the year. At Vengeance 2001, The Undertaker defeated Rob Van Dam to win the title. As one of the biggest draws in the company, The Phenom elevated the title.

He defended the belt against stars like Rob Van Dam and Big Show, along with mid-card talents like Tajiri and The Hardys. More importantly, he brought credibility to the championship. Becky could have done the same thing for the 24/7 Title.

#3. Becky would bring a spotlight to the WWE 24/7 Championship

Becky and Dana Brooke

Becky winning the gold isn't just about the credibility she'd bring to the title. She'd do something else just as important, though. Big Time Becks would put the spotlight on the WWE 24/7 Championship.

As it stands right now, the title is a fun one with wacky segments on most episodes of RAW. Even if the title is defended in an actual match, it is usually the shortest segment of the show.

Becky Lynch's star power would mean the title would always be on TV. She has time on the mic and is either wrestling or in commentary almost every week. The value of the title will rise considerably if it rests around her waist or on her shoulders.

#2. Becky Lynch could have defended it in main events

Becky Lynch

Another way Becky Lynch would have elevated the WWE 24/7 Championship is card placement. Many WWE Superstars, industry experts, and fans believe the most important spots on any card are the opening match and the main event bout.

The WWE 24/7 Championship has likely never been positioned in either spot. The belt is generally used for comedic relief. Bruce Prichard would refer to it as a "let me up" match or segment as it is important in building a card.

Still, had Becky won the title, the belt could have ended up in prime positions. Lynch is often in the opening segment or the main event. Unfortunately, the title will probably never be in those important segments without a champion like Becky.

#1. She could have had a long reign with the title

The Irish Lasskicker is no stranger to long championship reigns. Becky Lynch holds the record for the longest RAW Women's Championship reign with 398 days as champion.

Along with the longest single reign with the RAW Women's Championship, Becky has also held the title for more combined days (560 days across two reigns) than anybody else. In comparison, the closest runner-up in combined days is Alexa Bliss, who held it for a total of 396 days across three runs.

Had Becky Lynch won the WWE 24/7 Championship, there's a high likelihood she would have had a record-setting run with the title. Reggie's 112 day-reign is the current record for the longest run. If Becky was the title holder, that record could have been broken.

While she would've been a champion, the title could have meant more being in her hands. Speaking of the WWE 24/7 Championship, click here to see the superstars who have held the title for the longest time.

