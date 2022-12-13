4 ways Bobby Lashley could be rehired after being fired on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley was shockingly fired (in storyline) by Adam Pearce on last night's episode of WWE RAW. The All Mighty received the boot from WWE Officials after his latest brutal post-match rampage, this time after a controversial loss to Seth Rollins. He knocked out the ref before shoving Pearce, at which point the latter fired him and walked to the back.

Neither Pearce nor Lashley commented on the issue when asked by Byron Saxton backstage, and fans are now very intrigued to know what comes next. The All Mighty is likely to be written off for some time, after which he will be reinstated. How will he return to the fold after such a write-off?

Here are four ways Bobby Lashley could be rehired after his on-screen firing on WWE RAW

#4: Bobby Lashley could compete for a WWE RAW contract

Bobby Lashley was written off in a manner that presents him as a top-level threat, and his reintroduction to WWE RAW should do that justice. Just as Dexter Lumis won a contract on the red brand a few weeks ago by defeating The Miz, The All Mighty could also win back his spot on the roster in a match. Unlike Lumis, though, The two-time world champion could find himself facing much bigger odds.

As retribution for assaulting a WWE official, he could be placed in a multi-man challenge such as a gauntlet match. It would make sense storywise and also fit his dominant streak perfectly. Who knows, it could even see interference from Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, leading to a Hurt Business reunion.

#3 & 2: Holding Adam Pearce and/or The United States Title hostage

Bobby Lashley has been an unstable force of devastation since his Crown Jewel feud with Brock Lesnar, which ended in a defeat for him. Once the most beloved babyface on WWE RAW, he has morphed into a raging bull running through everyone in his path without rhyme or reason. The same aggressiveness that got him "fired" could be his ticket back onto the show.

Lashley could take out the United States champion upon his return and hold the title hostage, claiming that he never lost it in a fair one-on-one match. This would prompt Adam Pearce to reinstate the three-time US champion and grant him a title shot. Better yet, Lashley could also hold The Scrap Daddy himself hostage and coerce him into giving him the contract.

#1: Bobby Lashley could fulfill a lot of fans' dreams by switching brands

#WWE Source: "Brock at Mania is likely against Lashley, but Gunther has been suggested as an alternative, triple threat was discussed due to the interest in Lashley vs Gunther at SS"

Triple H's arrival as WWE head booker triggered a wave of changes, one of which was changing Survivor Series from a brand warfare format to a traditional organic build. While Survivor Series: War Games was very well received, the change in format robbed fans of one dream match they had been yearning for all year: Bobby Lashley vs Gunther. The All Mighty and The Ring General held the company's respective mid-card titles for a big chunk of the year and seemed destined for a titanic dream clash that never materialized.

Imagine fans' excitement if Bobby Lashley was rehired on the condition that he be traded to SmackDown. He could finally have that long-desired confrontation with Gunther, not to mention having a whole new roster to interact with. Imagine all the fresh feuds he could have with the likes of Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, or even Roman Reigns himself on the blue brand!

