4 ways WWE could book Randy Orton in the world title picture in 2022

Randy Orton has accomplished everything there is to do in WWE. He is a 14-time world champion, so booking him in the world title picture again may be tricky.

The Viper has defeated virtually everyone and is one of the veterans on the current roster. Despite a stacked locker room, Orton's charisma has always drawn fans to the arenas. Putting the world title on him will be a money move.

There is also the possibility of him tying or breaking Ric Flair and John Cena's 16 world title record. Hence, we will be discussing five ways WWE could book Randy Orton in the world title picture in 2022.

#4 Randy Orton turns heel and decides to teach Roman Reigns a lesson

The Viper dominating Roman Reigns at Summerslam

Orton is one of the best heels in WWE history. The majority of his greatest rivalries came when he was a heel. Booking him against the hottest heel in WWE right now, Roman Reigns could be a great move.

Apart from their in-ring bout, the promos between the two will also be intense. Orton and Reigns will try to play mind games with their opponents to weaken them. Not only will it enhance Roman Reigns' credibility as a great heel, but he'll also have another formidable opponent to overcome as The Tribal Chief.

For Orton, dethroning Reigns will once again prove why he is one of the best in the business. A veteran like Randy Orton could also put over Reigns while taking a loss.

#3 Randy Orton turns heel and feuds with a babyface Seth Rollins

Randy Orton and Seth Rollins were both part of The Authority in 2015. The group turned on Randy Orton, setting up a rivalry with Seth Rollins, which was settled at WrestleMania 31.

However, later that night, Seth Rollins cashed in on his Money in The Bank contract to become WWE champion. Orton and Rollins reignited their rivalry with the WWE title on the line. While The Viper lost that time, the tables could turn now.

The duo could look forward to settling their old scores post-WrestleMania. Seeing how Kevin Owens and Rollins' team have already defeated RK-Bro, Orton could finally snap and go after The Visionary.

Rollins previously pulled off a tweener role in his Universal title rivalry with Roman Reigns. Turning him face against Randy could be a great opportunity, especially since the latter already has bad blood with Rollins.

#2 Randy Orton can equal John Cena and Ric Flair's world title record

As we mentioned earlier, The Apex Predator is a 14-time world champion. This ties him with Triple H for the second-most world title reigns. Luckily for Orton, he can surpass his mentor.

The 41-year-old still has a few more years left in the ring. If WWE books him properly, Orton can reach 16 world titles. This will tie him with John Cena and Ric Flair for the most world title reigns in history.

The Viper being world champion will also give him the chance to put over the younger superstars. Working with Orton will allow them to establish themselves on the main roster and learn a lot from him. Essentially, Orton being the champion is a win-win for WWE.

#1 Randy Orton winning the Universal title

WWE Universal Championship in SmackDown's blue color

The Universal title is the only title that has evaded Orton's title collection in his illustrious career. With a massive winner-takes-all title unification match on the horizon, The Viper can look forward to finally winning the big prize after WrestleMania 38.

Surprisingly, Randy hasn't been booked in a Universal Championship match since the title's inception in 2017. Maybe WWE is saving a potential Universal title run for Orton after current champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar settle their score at The Show of Shows.

It's also worth noting that if Orton captures the title, he'll become the only superstar from the Ruthless Aggression era to win every title in WWE.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy