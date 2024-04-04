4 ways Brandi Rhodes could be involved in Cody Rhodes’ WWE WrestleMania 40 matches

Former WWE ring announcer and All Elite Wrestling competitor Brandi Rhodes has become a hot-button topic in pro wrestling in the past few days. This is thanks to Cody Rhodes discussing his wife during a big-time interview.

The American Nightmare revealed a few interesting things during the interview. The former champion revealed how Brandi Rhodes was mistreated in the Jacksonville-based promotion following his departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Perhaps even more interesting, Rhodes noted that his wife will be at WrestleMania 40 this weekend. It isn't clear if she'll be there on Saturday, Sunday, or both nights. Still, it is an interesting development that could lead to unexpected incidents at The Show of Shows.

This American Nightmare is set to clash with The Rock and Roman Reigns on Saturday before challenging The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on Sunday.

Below are four ways Brandi Rhodes could be involved in Cody Rhodes’ WWE WrestleMania 40 matches:

#4. Brandi Rhodes could be mocked by The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 40

The Rock has never shied away from getting under the skin of his opponent by invoking their family members into the rivalry. During his ongoing feud with Cody Rhodes, The Final Boss has regularly taken potshots at the former's mother, Michelle Rubio.

Hence, it won't be surprising if The Rock targets Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, at WrestleMania XL. The People's Champ could leave the ring and talk trash to Brandi, either to get into Cody Rhodes' head or to cause more trouble for the Rhodes family.

#3. She could slap Roman Reigns from behind the barricade

The Rock isn't the only person Brandi Rhodes will have to worry about talking trash. Another figure well known for his constant trash talk in WWE is The Tribal Chief himself, Roman Reigns.

The Head of The Table constantly trash-talks his opponents to get under their skin. He also did the unthinkable and verbally attacked and talked down to Sami Zayn's wife last year during his feud with the former Honorary Uce.

The same could happen at WrestleMania 40. This time, however, things may not go as Roman expects. If he gets in Brandi's face and tries to trash-talk her or Cody, the former AEW star may give Roman Reigns a taste of his own medicine.

#2. Brandi could counter Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman is one of the most decorated non-wrestlers in the history of professional wrestling. Before joining WWE, he dabbled in commentary, photography, managing, booking, and even completely running a company. He then had unprecedented success in WWE as a manager.

The Wiseman of The Bloodline will likely play a critical role at WrestleMania. He will most likely be ringside for both the tag team main event and Roman Reigns' defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He might even be ringside for the brother vs. brother clash between The Usos.

Heyman being ringside could mean he'll try to interfere or cause a distraction. However, Brandi Rhodes could counter him by jumping the barricade. Fans would erupt seeing Brandi taking out The Wiseman.

#1. She could be shockingly attacked by a female member of The Bloodline

The Bloodline has featured a handful of top stars in the industry since 2020. The Rock, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman are the current crew, but Jey Uso and Sami Zayn were part of the group too.

Notably, there hasn't been a female member in the group despite a plethora of them being in WWE. Ava on NXT, for example, is The Rock's daughter. Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka, and Naomi are also related to The Bloodline in some way, shape, or form.

If Brandi Rhodes is ringside for WrestleMania, this could change. The Rock and Roman Reigns may recruit one of their family members to attack Brandi. This would not only ensure Brandi's absence from the ringside but would also cause a major distraction for Cody Rhodes.

