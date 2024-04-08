4 ways Brock Lesnar can make his WWE return at WrestleMania 40

Brock Lesnar’s brute strength and intensity inside the squared circle are just a few of the things that made him one of the most feared WWE Superstars in history. Every match that he delved into has enraptured fans, win or lose.

However, due to the recent controversy involving Vince McMahon, plans for Lesnar were scrapped, and he has not been seen within WWE since. Fans fear that his match against Cody Rhodes during last year’s SummerSlam might be the last time they see him wrestle.

However, with some subtle teases ahead of WrestleMania 40, many speculate that Lesnar could be making a comeback, and he might do it at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals. If such a belief comes to fruition, how will he do it? Let’s explore some possible scenarios.

#4. Confrontation with The Rock at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40’s Night 1 ended with The Bloodline’s Rock and Roman Reigns winning against the tag team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. This means that the upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Reigns and Rhodes will be held under Bloodline Rules.

To that end, The Final Boss will likely be there alongside the rest of The Bloodline to thwart The American Nightmare from taking what Reigns described as “the key to the kingdom.”

Whatever the turnout of the aforementioned match, having Brock Lesnar show up and come face-to-face with The Rock would certainly create a buzz across Titanland. After all, the latter is expected to take some time off due to his Hollywood commitments, and what better way for a proper send-off than to have a collision course with The Beast Incarnate?

#3. Screwing things up for Cody Rhodes…again

It was back in April of last year when Brock Lesnar betrayed and destroyed Cody Rhodes right before their tag team match against The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. This resulted in a feud between the two superstars that ended during last year’s SummerSlam.

Many fans would be scratching their heads if such a scenario happened on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40, but a superstar as unpredictable as Lesnar can do whatever he pleases.

#2. Setting his sights on whoever wins between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar already had some history with both Drew McIntyre and current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who are set to go at it for the latter’s golden strap at Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

Lesnar’s WWE career is nothing but illustrious, having won WWE Championships numerous times. At 46, he still has a lot of gas in his tank, as it is very evident how destructive he can get inside the ring. To that end, he could still be eyeing that prestige of being hailed as champ and put whoever wins the upcoming match on notice.

#1. Brock Lesnar could lend Cody Rhodes a hand during the one-sided match

As mentioned, the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night 2 between Cody Rhodes and reigning champion Roman Reigns will have a Bloodline Rules stipulation. This means that The Bloodline can interfere during the match whenever they please, making it almost impossible for Rhodes to finish his story.

It's worth noting that after their match at SummerSlam last year, Brock Lesnar went off script and shook hands with Cody Rhodes before raising his hands, suggesting that The American Nightmare earned the respect of The Beast Incarnate.

With that in mind, Lesnar could make a grand comeback by coming to Rhodes’ aid and serving as an equalizer for the outnumbered challenger. Provided that such a scenario materializes in Night 2’s main event, expect a huge pop from the crowd in attendance.

Not only is he sorely missed by the WWE Universe, but it would be a rarity to see him lend a helping hand to a fellow superstar like Rhodes in need.

Wrestling fans are hyped up for WrestleMania Night 2. Brock Lesnar fans are keeping their fingers crossed to witness The Beast Incarnate jump back into action once again on pro wrestling’s grandest stage.

