6 matches Brock Lesnar must have if he returns to WWE

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest performers to step inside the square circle. Known for his brute strength and ruthless aggression, The Beast Incarnate has established an incomparable legacy during his two-decade-old career.

However, the controversy involving Vince McMahon resulted in his name getting dragged into the mud. Fans fear that his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam last year could be the last time they'll see The Beast doing his stuff inside a WWE ring.

However, recent murmurings have suggested that there have been “movements” to bring him back. While it's still a rumor, it sure did hype the fandom.

If Brock Lesnar makes a comeback, it would be interesting to see which wrestler he could work with. Here's a look at six possible opponents for the former world champion:

#6. Ilja Dragunov

Current NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov is known for his relentlessness inside the ring, a quality he has displayed countless times during his career in the Stamford-based promotion. A case in point was his match against current Intercontinental Champion Gunther (who was Walter at the time) during NXT TakeOver 36 in 2021.

The match received appreciation from fans and critics alike. It's also worth mentioning that (Dragunov) ended The Ring General’s NXT UK Championship reign of 870 days.

If Dragunov gets called out to the main roster and Lesnar returns to the company, a matchup between them would be an ideal foil, as the former has proved in the past that he can stand up to big men.

#5. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker has been impressive in the ring since his main roster debut last month. The second-generation superstar possesses the physique and intensity akin to Brock Lesnar.

For those unaware, Lesnar was supposed to participate in this year’s Royal Rumble Match, but was pulled out due to the above-mentioned legal issue concerning Vince McMahon. It was believed that Breakker replaced and became the 20th entrant in the traditional match.

Breakker put up a strong performance during the match, eliminating the likes of Ivar, Jimmy Uso, Finn Bálor, and the towering Omos. Such an awesome showing of strength proves he can go up against Brock Lesnar if the Beast returns. Also, if WWE wants to elevate Bron Breakker to the main-event scene, then a showdown against Lesnar could prove to be a blessing for the young wrestler.

#4. Randy Orton

Like Brock Lesnar, The Viper also wrestled in Ohio Valley Wrestling, which was WWE’s former developmental stable for its up-and-coming talents. His batch (2002) – alongside Lesnar, John Cena, and Batista – is regarded as one of the greatest, considering the impact each of the four wrestlers has had on the business.

Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar have locked horns in memorable encounters over the years. Now that The Apex Predator is back in action, it sure would be a spectacle to watch him and The Beast Incarnate go at it again in the ring.

#3. CM Punk

Just like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk was also a Paul Heyman guy. In line with this, it is believed that such a term originated from Punk himself.

Like Randy Orton, Punk and Lesnar have locked horns in the past. Their match at SummerSlam 2013 was intense, to say the least, since it had a no-DQ stipulation. However, after 25 grueling minutes of back and forth, The Beast emerged victorious thanks to Heyman’s interference.

Considering Paul Heyman is now Special Counsel to Roman Reigns, it would be interesting to see Lesnar and Punk battle inside the square circle without external support from their ex-manager.

#2. Dominik Mysterio

The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio has been doing an awesome job as a heel. Dirty Dom is greeted with thunderous boos by people wherever he goes, which is a hallmark of a great heel.

If it wasn’t for Vince McMahon's lawsuit, it was believed that Mysterio Jr. was supposed to eliminate Brock Lesnar instead of Bron Breakker at this year’s Royal Rumble. This would have led to a match between Lesnar and Dominik at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The events never transpired for obvious reasons.

However, if Lesnar returns to WWE, the creative team could be tempted to revisit the idea, stir up a new angle, and book the match. Fans would surely enjoy seeing Mami’s Dom Dom being sent to Suplex City courtesy of The Beast.

#1. Gunther has been vocal about Brock Lesnar being his dream match

This list won’t be complete without the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The Imperium spearhead has been vocal about having a ''dream match'' with Brock Lesnar, though given the current situation, he believes that it's unlikely to happen

Gunther highlighted that he wanted to compete with the best that pro wrestling has to offer, adding that it is Lesnar that he can think of.

The duo had a massive showdown during the 2023 Royal Rumble Match, which gave fans an idea of what they could expect during their one-on-one encounter. There were rumors that Lesnar and Gunther would finally clash at WrestleMania, but it didn’t come to fruition.

Despite the uncertainty about Lesnar's WWE return, fans are hopeful that The Beast Incarnate will make a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.