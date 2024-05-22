4 ways Bron Breakker could insert himself into the WWE King and Queen of the Ring event

Bron Breakker has a bright future in WWE. He is an incredible athlete who has explosive speed, unrelenting power and aggression. It makes sense, as he's the son of the legendary Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew was signed to a SmackDown contract by Nick Aldis earlier this year, but RAW General Manager Adam Pearce swooped in and drafted him to RAW. This may prove to be a mistake, however, as Breakker is already causing chaos.

Breakker has been attacking wrestlers left and right lately, brutalizing NXT Level Up's Kale Dixon, sending him home in an ambulance, and viciously assaulting Ricochet backstage. When asked for an explanation for his behavior, Bron blamed Pearce for not putting him in the King of the Ring Tournament.

While Breakker may not be in the tournament, he could still appear at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia this weekend. This article will look at a handful of ways Bron could insert himself into the big show.

Below are four ways Bron Breakker could insert himself into the WWE King and Queen of the Ring event.

#4. He could interrupt the WWE Intercontinental Championship match

Sami Zayn is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Title. The Underdog from the Underground won the prized title at WrestleMania 40, where he defeated Gunther. This ended The Ring General's 666-day reign with the title.

While Zayn had a big night at WrestleMania, he has his work cut out for him this weekend. He will defend his prized WWE belt against both Chad Gable and Bronson Reed in a highly anticipated Triple Threat Match.

Instead of the bout going as fans would expect, however, it could be interrupted. The former 'Dog of NXT' could show up and hit brutal Spears on all three men. Bron Breakker could then get even more violent if he isn't stopped, much like what he did to Kale Dixon on RAW.

#3. Bron Breakker could take out Gunther and replace him

As we saw on WWE Monday Night RAW, Bron Breakker's assaults don't stop in the ring or at the ringside area. He will attack performers anywhere he wants, which is scary for those backstage. He may also shake up the card this Saturday.

Bron wants to be the King of the Ring, so the perfect way to do that may be by attacking a man in the finals of the WWE tournament: Gunther. Bron could jump The Ring General backstage in brutal fashion. This could then lead to changes being made.

Instead of battling the powerful Austrian in the finals, Randy Orton or Tama Tonga could face Bron Breakker. Breakker could then defeat either the legendary star or the newcomer to the company to claim the crown.

#2. He could put Cody Rhodes on notice

Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion. That is bizarre to say after Roman Reigns held the prized title for nearly four years, but The American Nightmare was able to dethrone him at WrestleMania.

The champion's next title defense is coming at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. He will be putting the Undisputed WWE Title on the line against Logan Paul in what is sure to be a great match.

While the bout promises to be a good one, Cody is almost certainly winning. However, he may come face-to-face with Bron Breakker after the match. Despite being on separate brands, Breakker may confront Rhodes and make it clear that he's gunning for The American Nightmare sooner or later. This could tease a future match, perhaps at WrestleMania.

#1. Breakker could hold an impromptu open challenge, which Ilja Dragunov accepts

Bron Breakker attacking Ricochet on WWE Monday Night RAW may cause a war that fans aren't ready for. He might have angered somebody by attacking the former US Champion. The man in question is Ilja Dragunov.

The Mad Dragon was next to Ricochet when Bron attacked and he was furious. He then cut a scathing promo on Breakker on RAW Talk. This could lead to the two fighting and it could very well happen at the King and Queen of the Ring, even if against Adam Pearce's wishes.

In a fit of rage, Breakker could come out and hold an open challenge thanks to being left off of the card. Ilja could then shockingly accept and make his way out, leading to two intense stars and former NXT Champions battling it out at the big show.