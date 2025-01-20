4 ways Corey Graves could kickstart a storyline on WWE RAW

Corey Graves went on an explosive rant on social media earlier this month after he was sent down to WWE NXT to call the action. Graves had been working alongside Wade Barrett on SmackDown, but Joe Tessitore now works with the former Intercontinental Champion on the blue brand.

Graves stated that he was "not famous enough" to do his job and suggested that he would have a lot to say during last week's episode of NXT, but never appeared during the show. Pat McAfee is set to miss tonight's RAW, and Graves could make his triumphant return.

Listed below are four ways Corey Graves could kickstart a storyline tonight on WWE RAW:

#4. Corey Graves could attack Wade Barrett tonight on WWE RAW

Wade Barrett has been named Pat McAfee's replacement tonight on RAW, despite Corey Graves working alongside Michael Cole for several years. The veteran could take the decision personally and purchase a ticket to tonight's edition of the red brand in Dallas, Texas.

Graves could hop over the barricade and attack Wade Barrett at the announcer's table before being escorted out of the arena by security. Barrett may want to get revenge for the attack and could enter into a storyline with Graves moving forward.

#3. He may ambush wrestling legend JBL

JBL has been keeping busy lately in the wrestling business. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared at TNA Genesis over the weekend and attacked Frankie Kazarian and is scheduled to appear during tonight's episode of RAW.

The legend served as a WWE commentator in the past and may be asked to call the action during a match tonight on the red brand. Corey Graves could show up out of nowhere and ambush JBL before leaving the arena.

#2. Graves could cut a promo from his car like Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Ladder Match at Royal Rumble 2025 on February 1. The Prizefighter lost to The American Nightmare at Saturday Night's Main Event last month but hit him with a Package Piledriver following the match.

Owens had been cutting promos from his car on SmackDown while refusing to enter the building. Corey Graves could take a page out of the former Universal Champion's playbook and air his grievances during a rant from his car during tonight's episode of RAW.

#1. The 40-year-old could return alongside Carmella

Carmella and Corey Graves are married, and the couple welcomed a son to their family in November 2023. The Princess of Staten Island has not competed in a match since she was defeated by one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair on the March 6, 2023, episode of RAW.

Graves could return alongside his wife and they could form a new power couple on the red brand. The announcer hasn't competed in a match since 2014 but may feel compelled to return to action with his wife by his side.

