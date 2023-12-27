4 ways Dominik Mysterio can have an even better year in 2024 – WWE wedding with top star, first-ever world title win?

Dominik Mysterio hasn't had the WWE run many had initially anticipated. Upon making his proper debut in 2020, many fans believed that a young, babyfaced Dominik was forever destined to be a mid-card star living in his dad's shadow.

For the first year or two of his career, Mysterio lived up to that reputation. He worked hard and clearly improved, but he was ultimately just a happy-go-lucky babyface. That changed in the second half of 2022, however. Dirty Dom turned heel and joined The Judgment Day.

While some fans were still initially skeptical, Dominik took to being a heel like a duck to water. He proceeded to become a massive star in World Wrestling Entertainment as The Judgment Day took over RAW, NXT, and at times, even SmackDown.

In fact, Dirty Dom even won the North American Championship twice, which is impressive. As special as his 2023 was, however, there's a chance that Mysterio could have an even bigger and better 2024. This article will look at a few things Dominik can do to make next year even better.

Below are four ways Dominik Mysterio can have an even better year in 2024:

#4. The Judgment Day could Freebird Rule the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio has had a successful career in WWE so far. He first won championship gold while still in a tag team with his father. The Mysterios captured the SmackDown Tag Team Titles together, which was a history-making moment for a father-son tandem.

That wasn't the end of Mysterio's title success, however. In 2023, he managed to win the North American Championship on two separate occasions. While he ultimately lost the gold to NXT's Trick Williams and then to Dragon Lee, the titles were major stepping stones for Dirty Dom.

With tag team and singles championship experience under his belt, he could win more tag team gold soon. More specifically, The Judgment Day could decide to "Freebird Rules" the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

This would mean that every member of the stable are technically the champions and any member can defend the gold in tag team action. The purpose of this move could serve to give Mysterio another major accolade.

#3. He could have a major premium live event match against Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar at Backlash

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in WWE today. Not only that, but he's one of the most notable names in the company's illustrious history. Even that statement is underselling his value, as Brock is one of the most well-known figures in sports history.

The Beast has been a dominant WWE Superstar for the better part of two decades. While he did take time away to pursue an NFL and mixed martial arts career, since returning to the company, Brock has managed to be the standard bearer of intense fights and star aura.

Any superstar who has a major premium live event match with Brock Lesnar is a true larger than life star who will go down in the history books. There's a chance that the hated Dominik Mysterio could be one of the next performers in line to do exactly that. Lesnar and Dirty Dom could clash at a big show at some point in 2024.

#2. Dirty Dom could have a televised wedding with Rhea Ripley

Expand Tweet

Part of Dominik Mysterio's massive success in WWE comes from his on-screen pairing with Rhea Ripley. When The Judgment Day recruited Dirty Dom to the group, it was seemingly Rhea's influence that brought the third generation star into the fold.

Since then, Rhea and Dominik have been inseparable. Many of Dominik Mysterio's wins in WWE came thanks to The Eradicator, including victories over Wes Lee, Mustafa Ali, and Trick Williams. They are often seen holding hands or otherwise flirting in some manner.

Their on-screen romance could be taken to the next level in 2024. World Wrestling Entertainment could have a wedding ceremony between the two stars on Monday Night RAW.

This would be the first wedding in the company in several years ever since Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell were married on NXT. Marrying Mami makes for an incredible year.

#1. He could win the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is the number one star on WWE Monday Night RAW. While an argument could be made that Sami Zayn, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk are all in the running, Rollins is number one.

The biggest reason Seth Rollins ranks first is because he holds the World Heavyweight Championship. He has had the title since it was re-introduced earlier this year and defeats everybody who challenges The Visionary for the gold.

To truly make 2024 the best year of Dominik's WWE career, he should win his first world title. If Mysterio manages to dethrone The Visionary, even for one night, his 2024 will undoubtedly surpass his 2023.