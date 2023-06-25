4 ways Drew McIntyre can return to WWE at Money in the Bank - New stable forming with four other superstars?

Could Drew McIntyre find his way back to WWE programming in the next week or so? Many have been speculating about The Scottish Psychopath's future in World Wrestling Entertainment and pro wrestling as a whole.

The former world champion hasn't been seen in a ring since WrestleMania 39. At the big event, he battled Gunther and Sheamus in an epic, hard-hitting Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship. Since then, he's been missing in action.

Rumors and fan speculation have been abundant ever since, with several explanations regarding his absence. Some believe Drew was battling an injury or sickness of some kind. Others have stated that he and the promotion disagreed regarding his creative direction and upcoming contract renewal.

Regardless of the issues holding Drew's return, many believe the Scottish star will return at Money in the Bank on Saturday, July 1, at The O2 Arena. If he does return to programming, what might the former champion do? Could he return alongside other talented superstars?

Below are four ways Drew McIntyre can return to WWE at Money in the Bank.

#4. Drew McIntyre could accept an open challenge

Open challenges are all the rage in pro wrestling, and WWE certainly follows the trend. Wes Lee is known for his North American Championship open challenges on NXT, and Seth Rollins has been hosting them on Monday Night RAW.

When The Visionary was attacked on Monday, an angry Miz hosted an open challenge instead. The Miz was furious he couldn't challenge for the belt, leading to Tommaso Ciampa returning and beating the former WWE Champion. There's a chance he'll want a do-over, however.

The Miz may issue an open challenge live in London. If he does, Drew McIntyre might accept and then proceed to kick The A-Lister's head off of his shoulders. This could be a quick but solid return for The Scottish Psychopath before he moves on to bigger and better things.

#3. He could be a last-minute entry in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event has become a yearly tradition. The show's name is taken from the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, a concept first introduced at WrestleMania 21 in 2005.

This upcoming show will have two Ladder Matches. The men's bout will feature a plethora of up-and-coming stars. Most come with a lot of experience in the industry. Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Butch, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and Damian Priest have all wrestled for over a decade. Meanwhile, Logan Paul is still new to being a WWE Superstar.

With seven men already in the bout, it may seem unrealistic to expect another superstar added. Still, McIntyre could return to action by joining the dangerous multi-man match.

If he does join the bout, he will likely win. This could then set him up for a championship rematch with Roman Reigns or a fight against Seth Rollins.

#2. Drew could attack Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has a major match for WWE Money in the Bank 2023. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion will defend his coveted title against Judgment Day's Finn Balor live in London.

The two certainly have a lot of history together, and their rivalry has grown intense. The promotion has attempted to make Balor appear like a major threat. Still, it seems unlikely that Rollins will lose to The Prince. Instead, the outcome of the bout seems all but confirmed. Post-match, however, things could take an interesting turn.

The Scottish Psychopath could make his WWE return by attacking The Visionary post-match. Many hope to see Drew as a heel when he returns to television. Attacking Seth Rollins could be the perfect way to turn the muscular star while allowing McIntyre to stake his claim as the number one contender.

#1. He could form an all-Scot stable with other WWE stars

Gallus on NXT

Stables are a popular part of pro wrestling, and WWE is currently home to several. Imperium, The Judgment Day, The Bloodline, Hit Row, The Latino World Order, and The Brawling Brutes are some of the factions in the promotion.

If Drew McIntyre returns at WWE Money in the Bank, he could be joined by several other stars. More specifically, The Scottish Cyborg may be joined by Wolfgang, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Piper Niven.

The Coffey brothers and Wolfgang make up the Gallus faction and currently appear on NXT TV. Meanwhile, Piper is an underutilized RAW star.

All four are Scottish, which could be an obvious link to Drew. While the concept of a stable based around the stars' native country can be played out, it could still happen. They could make a big splash on RAW.

