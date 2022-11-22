4 ways Edge and Beth Phoenix could return at Survivor Series

At Extreme Rules 2022, WWE Hall of Famer Edge was forced to utter "I Quit." Finn Balor won the bout after Rhea Ripley threatened to shatter Beth Phoenix, the Rated-R Superstar's wife, with a Con-Chair-to. Unfortunately, Ripley still blasted The Glamazon with the move her husband made famous.

The Hall of Fame couple has not been seen since their heartbreaking loss in early October. The Judgment Day moved on to deal with AJ Styles and The O.C. Although the program may have been paused for now, Edge and Phoenix will return, possibly at Survivor Series.

Here, we look at four ways they could return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

#4 Edge and Beth Phoenix cut a pre-taped video package to put The Judgment Day on notice

Edge and Beth Phoenix will return for revenge.

In recent months, WWE has not shied away from using impressive theatrical displays to further ongoing narratives. A prime example is the "White Rabbit" tease culminating in Bray Wyatt's return.

The company may run similar theatrically-inspired video packages at Survivor Series to hype Edge and Beth Phoenix's impending return. Incorporating dark elements of "The Brood" would create a dramatic, awe-inspiring display. The primary focus should be to warn The Judgment Day of their inevitable doom.

A pre-taped video package would take the Edge-Judgment Day storyline a step further, but the audience would undoubtedly appreciate a more physical presence.

#3 The Judgment Day gets a well-deserved Brood Bath following Finn Balor's victory

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Finn Balor and AJ Styles will settle their differences in an old-fashioned one-on-one encounter, hopefully without any shenanigans. Given his recent losses, Balor can be expected to win the bout, but the aftermath will be less memorable for him.

Judgment Day will come into the ring to celebrate their leader's victory. Their smiles, however, would quickly fade as The Ultimate Opportunist's iconic theme song would resonate throughout the TD Garden. Flanked by his wife, he would stare a hole through Balor and his friends.

Standing in the middle of the ring, Edge and Phoenix will douse their foes in darkness by showering them with an emphatic, long-overdue "Brood Bath."

#2 The Rated-R Superstar reveals Beth Phoenix as the fifth member of Team Bianca

Who is the fifth member of Bianca Belair's team?

This year's Survivor Series is based on WarGames. The women will compete inside the specialized steel structure as Bianca Belair's team collides with Bayley's allies. Fans don't know Belair's fourth partner, who is being teased as the mystery member.

Rhea Ripley will be on Bayley's side. Her inclusion adds fuel to this match and opens several possibilities. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has a bone to pick with the former NXT Women's Champion, and she may return as the mystery member to settle scores.

The 11-time World Champion could introduce The Glamazon as the fifth member of Team Bianca. A furious Pheonix would charge down the ramp into the ring and target Ripley. This would be a nice swerve, as not many people expect the Hall of Famer to compete inside WarGames.

#1 The Hall of Famers cost Finn Balor a massive victory over AJ Styles

If Edge and Beth Phoenix are set to return at Survivor Series: WarGames, this is the most feasible and effective way to book their comeback. Costing Finn Balor a massive victory over AJ Styles is a brilliant way to get under The Prince's skin and declare their intentions for a full-fledged war with Judgment Day.

As Balor would climb to the top rope to execute a Coup de Grace, Edge's theme song would hit, stunning and distracting him. WWE could further enhance this by having Phoenix distract the referee, allowing the Rated-R Superstar to deliver a Spear. This would enable Styles to pick up the victory.

Simply playing the theme song would provide a sufficient distraction, but a physical appearance would prove more meaningful.

