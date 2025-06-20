4 Ways Gail Kim can return to WWE programming

WWE continues to grow. The sports entertainment juggernaut introduced Evolve earlier this year and later announced the acquisition of AAA. As if that isn't enough, the company may be launching NXT Europe later this year.

There are also major moves being made behind the scenes and on-screen. Blake Monroe just joined the sports entertainment juggernaut, and now there is a chance Gail Kim could be returning to the fold.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Gail has been attending NXT events as of late. While she hasn't officially joined the promotion, fans and analysts alike assume she will indeed be doing exactly that.

If that's the case, there are a number of roles for Gail, both on-screen and off. This article will take a look at the form, focusing on several ways the wrestling legend could potentially return to World Wrestling Entertainment programming if she indeed makes a comeback.

Trending

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Below are four ways Gail Kim can return to WWE programming.

#4. Gail Kim could be the General Manager of the women's division for the main roster

Expand Tweet

WWE has five brands at the moment, with a sixth potentially on the way. RAW and SmackDown are the most well-known, with Evolve and NXT also being active. AAA was recently acquired and serves as a fifth brand of sorts, although it isn't clear if the company will receive that label. Plus, NXT Europe is rumored to debut this fall.

RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and Evolve all have established general managers. Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce oversee SmackDown and RAW, respectively, while Ava and Stevie Turner lead NXT and Evolve.

WWE's main roster clearly lacks a woman in power, and Gail Kim could fill that void. She could be appointed as the official women's General Manager of RAW or SmackDown, or even both shows. This means she'd be primarily in charge of the women's stories, matches, and major moments while Aldis or Pearce handle the men's end of things.

#3. She could make a surprise appearance at Evolution

WWE Evolution is back! The all-women's premium live event premiered seven years ago in 2018 to much fanfare. Unfortunately, the show was never brought back again under the Vince McMahon regime, much to the chagrin of fans and wrestlers alike.

Thankfully, Triple H has changed that. Evolution will take place in July. For now, not much is known about the card, but the show is expected to feature numerous top female stars in WWE. This likely includes legends too.

This could be where Gail Kim comes in. After spending over a decade away from the main roster, she could finally appear again as a surprise at Evolution. If the show has a big Women's Battle Royal, for example, Gail could be a surprise entry in the match.

#2. Gail Kim could be a manager on WWE NXT

Expand Tweet

WWE NXT features the future of professional wrestling. The women's division is particularly strong. Major names you see on RAW and SmackDown now come from the brand, and there are many more on the come-up.

For example, Sol Ruca, Zaria, and Kelani Jordan are all future megastars. Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe are already well-known names. Additionally, there are stars like Thea Hail and Tatum Paxley who are expected to have a very bright future in WWE.

Gail could return to television as an on-screen manager and recruit some of these performers. For example, Gail leading Kelani Jordan and Tatum Paxley could provide both women with direction moving forward. They could even later all move to the main roster as a package.

#1. She could replace Liv Morgan in The Judgment Day

Expand Tweet

WWE fans were disappointed when Liv Morgan was injured during a match on RAW this week. That disappointment intensified significantly when it was revealed that Liv's shoulder injury requires surgery and she'll be out of action for quite some time.

Her injury also causes a number of creative issues. She was seemingly set to battle IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship. Liv is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. She just started a feud with Nikki Bella, and there's the ongoing Judgment Day saga that Morgan is a crucial part of.

Now, Triple H has to pivot, and he could make the interesting choice of adding Gail Kim to The Judgment Day. Gail could have one last in-ring run teaming up with Raquel Rodriguez, continuing the Roxanne Perez story, and battling The Bellas at Evolution. Who knows, she could even clash with IYO over the Women's World Title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More