4 Ways the Good Brothers could return to WWE RAW

The Good Brothers have been in the wrestling news as of late after a report suggested that their contracts with IMPACT Wrestling were about to expire.

According to Fightful Select, the pair were set to become free agents this month but will remain with the promotion for at least the next several weeks until late in the summer. As of now, it is unclear where they will head next after their deals possibly come to an end.

For those unaware, the team is comprised of Doc Gallows, formerly known as Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. They are likely best known for being crucial members of The Bullet Club in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, The Elite in All Elite Wrestling, and The Club in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The pair are former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions and have been closely associated with AJ Styles and Finn Balor in the past. While there's no news to confirm that the pair may want to return to the Stamford-based promotion, there's always a chance that the duo will make a comeback.

If they do return, how can they make an impact on RAW? What could the talented tandem do? Below are four ways the Good Brothers could return to WWE RAW.

#4. They could have a feud with The Street Profits

The hottest tag team on the WWE RAW brand has to be The Street Profits. The duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are extremely popular in the WWE Universe. They've also delivered some stellar performances during their feud with The Usos over the tag team titles.

Montez and Angelo had what many felt was the best tag team match from any team in the company this year with The Usos at Money in the Bank. The two teams are set to have what is sure to be an epic rematch at WWE SummerSlam.

If the Good Brothers return to RAW, a feud with the hottest team on the brand seems like a natural idea. If The Profits are the new champions following SummerSlam, they need fresh challengers to build on their momentum.

Even if they're not, it'd be a great first feud for The Good Brothers. Their potential matches will definitely deliver as both sides are insanely talented inside the ring. If the returning duo manages to come out of the storyline with wins, they could very well end up next in line to battle The Usos.

#3. The Good Brothers could join Judgment Day

Judgment Day

The Good Brothers are long-time members of The Bullet Club faction in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The stable was ironically created by Judgment Day's current leader, Finn Balor.

The Prince's current faction features Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, and they're attempting to take over the RAW brand. If The Good Brothers were to return to WWE, it is likely that Balor would immediately attempt to recruit the pair.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows joining Judgment Day would make sense thanks to their relationship with Balor. The tandem would undoubtedly add a lot of muscle to an already intimidating stable, and all five stars would likely find a lot of success if they were to be united.

#2. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson could attack AJ Styles

The O.C., aka The Club, was one of the most popular factions in World Wrestling Entertainment while they were active. The group featured Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and AJ Styles. Together, they found success in the company and often found joy when they would "beat up John Cena!"

While most fans would expect the trio to reunite if The Good Brothers returned to RAW, that isn't necessarily what would happen. Instead, the duo may attack their former stablemate and friend.

When Gallows and Anderson were released from their contracts, AJ Styles was openly unhappy with the company's decision. If the Good Brothers return, they could claim Styles didn't stand up for them at the time of their exit. The duo could point out how often they had his back, but he failed to have theirs.

The real-life story could make for compelling television and benefit all parties moving forward.

#1. The Good Brothers could reunite with AJ Styles on WWE RAW

RAW's AJ Styles

While The Good Brothers feuding with their former friend could make for compelling television, it may not be the route most fans would like to see the duo take. Instead, fans might prefer to see old friends reunite and take over RAW.

AJ Styles has had some trouble with the numbers game this year as he was overwhelmed by Judgment Day on several occasions. The feud didn't end particularly well, with him ultimately losing, even after finding help to even the odds. Lately, he's been outnumbered by the heel duo of The Miz and Ciampa on the red brand.

If Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to RAW, they could reunite with The Phenomenal One. The Original Club back together would prevent AJ from being outnumbered and assaulted while also potentially spelling doom for the rest of the Monday Night RAW locker room.

For now, the futures of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows remain a mystery. The Good Brothers could remain with IMPACT Wrestling, return to WWE, or even end up in another promotion altogether. Still, if the tandem does return to their former promotion, there are several intriguing routes they could take. Fans would love to see the team back, whether with Judgment Day, AJ Styles, or in some other role.

