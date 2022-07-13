5 likely challengers for the Judgment Day at WWE SummerSlam

Judgment Day has become a dominant faction in WWE. The group currently consists of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. The stable claims to have no leader in this current incarnation, however that wasn't always the case.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was the man who once led this dangerous faction. He began a crusade against AJ Styles and started to speak about justice, rights, and wrongs, causing Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to join forces with him. Once Finn Balor entered the faction, the trio of Balor, Ripley, and Priest attacked Edge and he hasn't been seen since.

Since Edge's removal from the group, Judgment Day has had some highs and lows. Rhea Ripley has been away due to injury. Meanwhile, both Priest and Balor's television time has lessened significantly. Things may be on the upswing for the faction now.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest have been on television regularly for the past few weeks, tormenting Rey Mysterio while actively recruiting Dominik. Could Judgment Day battle the father-son team at SummerSlam? Or perhaps the devilish team will fight a different unit at the event?

Below are 5 potential teams that could form opposition for Judgment Day at WWE SummerSlam.

#5. The Mysterios and Judgment Day are already feuding

Rey and Dominik Mysterio

The most obvious direction for Judgment Day moving forward is for them to continue their storyline with The Mysterios. The father-son duo have been interacting with Finn Balor and Damian Priest on WWE RAW as of late.

Judgment Day has been repeatedly doing two things during this angle. First, they have belittled Rey Mysterio, furthermore, questioning his ability as a father. If that's not vile enough, secondly, they've been openly trying to recruit Dominik Mysterio to join their faction.

A tag team bout between The Mysterios and Judgent Day at SummerSlam would be logical with an incredibly intriguing potential outcome. Which team could win? Will Dominik Mysterio be corrupted? Could the young Mysterio join the Judgment Day faction? WWE has an opportunity to have fans asking questions, which is almost always good for television.

#4. The stable could battle Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle

Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura

Riddle has had a lot of partners during his time with WWE. He teamed up with "Stallion Pete", who is now Butch on SmackDown, during his time with NXT. He also teamed up with Timothy Thatcher while on the black and gold brand.

On the main roster, he is best known for his team and friendship with Randy Orton. The duo are collectively known as RK-Bro. Unfortunately, Orton is away due to an injury. As a result, Riddle has teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura several times. The pair even battled The Usos.

An intriguing bout could be Judgment Day taking on the duo of Riddle and Shinsuke Namakura. All four men are hard-hitting, experienced veterans of the ring. Riddle and Priest trained together while Nakamura and Balor have history together in Japan. The two teams crossing paths would make for compelling television and potentially excellent matches.

#3. The Street Profits & #2. The Usos, Judgment Day could be added to the tag title match announced for WWE SummerSlam

At WWE Money in the Bank, The Usos and The Street Profits had one of the best tag team matches in recent history from any brand and promotion. Unfortunately, due to some shoddy officiating, there wasn't a decisive winner.

Jimmy and Jey won the bout, however Montez Ford's shoulder was up. The referee didn't see it and counted to three. While the outcome is unfortunate, the pair of teams are set to collide again at WWE SummerSlam with a mystery guest referee.

While many fans are hoping to see another instant classic between the top teams, there's always a chance the match will change. If WWE wanted to shake things up, the duo of Priest and Balor being added to the bout would change the dynamic of the match entirely. With Rhea Ripley as the guest referee, things become extremely intriguing.

#1. Beth Phoenix and Edge could fight the faction in mixed tag action

As mentioned, Edge once led the villainous faction Judgment Day. He was unceremonously exiled from the group when Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley assaulted the Hall of Famer and even put him through a ringside table.

The Rated R Superstar is likely going to seek revenge. If the recent mysterious vignettes airing are for him, he may be getting that revenge sooner rather than later. The only issue is that he needs help to combat the group.

While he could team up with a male superstar to take on Damian Priest and Finn Balor, an interesting approach could be to have either Priest of Balor team up with Rhea Ripley for a mixed tag team bout. Of course, it would only be possible if Rhea is medically cleared by then.

This would allow Edge to bring in WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix as his partner. He and his wife have already proven they work well as a team. The husband-wife duo battled another husband-wife pair when they defeated The Miz and Maryse at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

For now, it remains to be seen if any combination of Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest will be part of the WWE SummerSlam card. If Judgment Day does end up at the major event, whomever opposes them will be in for a long, painful night.

