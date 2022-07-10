5 Directions for Asuka heading into WWE SummerSlam

On the latest edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, Asuka had an excellent main event bout against her longtime rival Becky Lynch. Ever since the Japanese star returned to the company after WrestleMania, she and Lynch have been at each other's throats. Their rivalry culminated with a No Holds Barred match, which saw Big Time Becks defeat the former champion.

While The Empress of Tomorrow lost in what is likely the conclusion of her rivalry with Lynch, she won't have much time to recover. WWE SummerSlam is right around the corner. With the major event only weeks away, each star is likely eyeing a spot at the show.

There are many routes for Asuka to potentially take on the road to SummerSlam. She could challenge for different championships, battle returning stars, and even form a tag team.

Below are five directions for Asuka heading into WWE SummerSlam.

#5. Asuka could challenge for the WWE RAW Women's Championship

The biggest goal for Asuka is likely to recapture the RAW Women's Championship. If she wants to do that, The Empress of Tomorrow will need to dethrone the current champion, Bianca Belair. That may very well be the next direction for the red brand superstar.

While the two haven't had a major singles match at a premium live event yet, they aren't strangers to one another. Bianca and Asuka have had a handful of bouts on RAW this year, in addition to a triple threat match at Hell in a Cell that also featured Becky Lynch.

While the two have competed before, a major singles match at SummerSlam would be a completely different ball game. Both stars are show-stealers when it comes to major matches, and fans will no doubt love to see the two favorites collide.

#4. She could capture the WWE 24/7 Championship

While the RAW Women's Championship is the biggest title available to her on the red brand, it isn't the only title she can win. Another option is for Asuka to challenge Dana Brooke for the WWE 24/7 Championship.

While the title isn't taken seriously by many fans, it doesn't have to be treated like a joke at all times. The WWE Hardcore Championship proved that. While the title was primarily defended in wacky bouts, The Undertaker held the belt at one point. A credible star like The Deadman made the title important even for just a brief time.

Going into SummerSlam, Asuka could have a reign with the 24/7 Championship, similar to The Undertaker's reign as Hardcore Champion. She wouldn't need to hold the title long, but it would help the belt, give her something to do, and add yet another accomplishment to her long list of accolades.

#3. Asuka could fight Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega hasn't had a match in WWE since April 11. In her latest outing, she battled Bianca Belair on Monday Night RAW. Since then, the 31-year-old has been recovering from an undisclosed injury.

The Queen of the Ring winner is expected to be pushed upon her return to television. If that's true, a major bout with a top star like Asuka could make the former a credible name on the red brand.

Zelina is excellent on the microphone and can tell a compelling story. Meanwhile, Asuka is phenomenal in the ring. Both stars' key strengths will enable their feud to captivate the audience. If they indeed have a singles bout at SummerSlam, it'd be a major moment in Zelina's career. On the other hand, if Asuka were to ultimately win in the feud, the victory could set her up for a future title opportunity.

#2. She could form a tag team and challenge for tag titles

Asuka is no stranger to tag team success in World Wrestling Entertainment. The Empress of Tomorrow has captured tag team gold on two occasions with two different partners. She won the belts with both Charlotte Flair and Kairi Sane.

With RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair being a babyface, the company may want to avoid having the two heroes collide. If that's the case, Asuka could be effective in the tag team division and possibly pave the way for the reintroduction of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

If she does move to the tag team division, she'd need a partner. Kairi is no longer with the company, and Charlotte seems unlikely as she's a SmackDown Superstar. There are fun options on RAW, however. Asuka could team up with her rival Becky Lynch in a "can they co-exist" style union.

She could also team up with Alexa Bliss after Liv Morgan moved to SmackDown. Asuka could even potentially team up with NXT's Io Shirai to form an interesting tandem.

#1. Asuka could feud with a returning Bayley

Zelina Vega isn't the only injured superstar Asuka could battle. If Bayley returns to action prior to SummerSlam, it could very well be against Asuka. Granted, most expect The Role Model's return to the ring to take place on SmackDown.

Prior to her injury, the former RAW Women's Champion was a member of the blue brand. She also held the SmackDown Women's Championship for longer than anybody else. Beyond that, WWE SmackDown has recently been regarded as an A-show; thus, a major return is likely to occur on the biggest program.

Still, there's a chance WWE will shake things up. Bayley could return on WWE Monday Night RAW. If she does, a feud with Asuka could be extremely exciting for fans worldwide. Both stars are two of the most accomplished women in all of professional wrestling, and a feud between them would draw a lot of money for the company.

Asuka's future plans aren't quite fleshed out as of yet. Could she challenge for a championship? Could she battle a returning superstar? For now, all fans can do is wait and see what The Empress of Tomorrow does leading into SummerSlam.

