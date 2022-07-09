Becky Lynch has had her ups-and-downs over the past few weeks in WWE. After losing big match after big match, Lynch successfully managed to defeat five other women in a last-chance Money in the Bank qualifying bout.

Unfortunately, she came up short in the WWE Money in the Bank ladder match. But on Monday Night RAW, she was in the main event against Asuka in a No Holds Barred match. After a competitive bout culminating with both women going through a table, Becky walked away as the winner.

The next major Premium Live Event from WWE is SummerSlam. The event is arguably the second biggest show of the year and Becky Lynch would undoubtedly like to appear on it.

With no championship, finding her way onto the SummerSlam card won't be easy. She will need something big in order to make the show. What will she do? Who could she battle against? How can Becky make the SummerSlam card?

Below are 5 directions for Becky Lynch heading into WWE SummerSlam.

#5. She could find herself back in the WWE RAW Women's Championship picture

Bianca Belair

The most obvious direction for Becky Lynch is to return to the championship scene. Since she's part of Monday Night RAW, it'd be logical for her to target the current RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair.

Becky has familiarity with both the title and the champion. Big Time Becks is the longest reigning RAW Women's Champion of all time.She also lost the championship to Bianca at WrestleMania.

While it may be too soon to return to Belair-Lynch, it is definitely a big-time bout. WWE has to be careful about going to the well one too often, however, as interest in the pairing could dry up. Still, we know they deliver together in the ring every time they clash. They will no doubt have an excellent match at SummerSlam if it takes place.

#4. Big Time Becks could form a tag team with Asuka

Since Asuka returned to WWE, she and Becky Lynch have been at each other's throats. The former RAW Women's Champion made her triumphant comeback on the April 25th edition of Monday Night RAW. She interrupted Becky and the two have been clashing ever since.

On the latest edition of RAW, the two clashed once again. This time, the pair battled in the main event in a No Holds Barred match. After a hard fought fight, Becky defeated Asuka by putting her through a table, presumably ending their rivalry.

Perhaps going forward, the two will no longer be rivals but instead become partners. They could be uneasy teammates in the vein of an "opposite attract" style unit. This has been done to great success many times before. They also may have earned one another's respect after their feud. Regardless, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is currently vacant and the two top stars could be the perfect team for the titles.

#3. Becky could turn babyface

Prior to her return at SummerSlam 2021, Becky Lynch was arguably the biggest babyface in professional wrestling. The Man persona took WWE by storm in 2018 and 2019. She was on top of the world. Becky even had a record-breaking RAW Women's Championship reign.

In 2020, Becky revealed that she was pregnant and had to vacate the RAW Women's Championship that she had held for so long. Upon returning in 2021, she was no longer "The Man" and instead evolved into Big Time Becks. Lynch went from a cocky babyface to an overbearing and smug heel.

After nearly a year, The Man could potentially transition back into being a celebrated babyface. Fans want to cheer for her. They often still do so despite her persona. By turning into a babyface, it opens up new options for opponents and more for Lynch to do moving forward. Fans will likely be thrilled at the prospect of babyface Becky battling Rhea Ripley, for example.

#2. She could take on the returning Bayley

Bayley may return

Bayley has been away from WWE for around a year now. While in the middle of a feud with Bianca Belair, the Four Horsewomen member tore her ACL. Prior to her injury, she was one of the key players on SmackDown Live and in the women's division across all brands.

Since her injury, fans have been eagerly awaiting to see the former Women's Champion return to the company. While she left as a heel, the characters often have a new alignment upon returning. Due to Bayley's star power and overall talent, fans may welcome her back with open arms.

If that happens, a feud with a heel Becky Lynch could be fantastic. The two are the only pairing of the Horsewomen who haven't had a major rivalry. There's little doubt that the two could produce magic together. If Becky were to turn babyface as suggested in the previous entry, a feud with a heel Bayley could also be exceptional.

#1. Becky Lynch could challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Liv Morgan

Becky has had a rivalry with Liv Morgan in the not-too-distant past. At WWE Day 1, the two collided for the RAW Women's Championship. They've also battled on RAW and live events. Liv could never quite manage to dethrone Becky.

Lynch was always very arrogant and talked down to Liv. She believed that Morgan could never win the big one. Liv eventually proved that wrong. Today, Liv Morgan is the SmackDown Women's Champion. She won the Money in the Bank ladder match and then cashed-in her briefcase on the same night to dethrone Ronda Rousey.

Considering their past, Big Time Becks may see Liv as a relatively safe way back to becoming a champion. She's defeated Morgan before, so she'd likely think she could do it again. Lynch's move to SmackDown to challenge Morgan for the women's championship at SummerSlam could make a lot of sense. It would make for a great story if Liv finally defeated Becky and at such a big event.

What will Becky Lynch do leading into WWE SummerSlam? For now, that remains a mystery. Could she battle SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan? Will she team up with Asuka? If history has shown us anything, its that whatever Becky does will be "big-time".

