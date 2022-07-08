At WWE Money in the Bank, Ronda Rousey felt the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. Going into the event, Ronda was the SmackDown Women's Champion. She defended her championship against Natalya.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet and The Queen of Harts had an extremely competitive bout. In the end, the former mixed-martial artist was victorious. Unfortunately for Rousey, however, her night wasn't over yet.

Earlier in the night, RAW's Liv Morgan defeated six other women in a ladder match to win the Money in the Bank briefcase. Once Rousey's bout ended, Liv's music was played. She immediately cashed in her contract for a championship bout and dethroned Ronda.

Looking ahead, what could be next for The Baddest Woman On The Planet? What direction may her career take? She could very well ascend back to the top or she may disappear altogether. There are several routes for Ronda to take following Money in the Bank.

Below are 5 directions for Ronda Rousey after WWE Money in the Bank.

#5. Ronda could have a non-title grudge feud

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair

Since returning to WWE earlier this year, Ronda has been in the women's championship scene. She won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble bout after making a surprise return.

Her big win meant she could challenge any women's champion for their title at WrestleMania. Ronda chose the then-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair. Immediately, she was in the title picture. Rousey later won the title from Charlotte at WrestleMania Backlash.

A non-title feud could be a nice change of pace for The Baddest Woman On The Planet. With Charlotte Flair set to return to action, the two could potentially rekindle their rivalry. There are also those waiting to see Bayley return to action. A personal grudge feud between Bayley and Ronda would be excellent.

#4. She could challenge Liv for the title at SummerSlam

Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan

At WWE Money in the Bank, Liv Morgan shocked the world when she used her guaranteed title opportunity earned earlier in the night. She challenged The Baddest Woman On The Planet following Ronda's successful title defense against Natalya. After a short back and forth, Liv dethroned Rousey.

Ronda Rousey showed Liv respect following the cash-in. She understood that Liv went through a hellacious bout earlier in the night. Still, there's little doubt that the inner-competitor inside Ronda is less understanding.

The former champion likely believes she can beat Liv if the two have a fair fight, and she'll likely want a chance to prove it. While guaranteed rematch clauses aren't always a factor these days, a rematch does feel inevitable due to how Ronda was defeated.

#3. Ronda Rousey could go to WWE RAW to challenge Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is the current RAW Women's Champion

While there are options for Rousey on the blue brand, she doesn't necessarily have to remain a member of the SmackDown roster. Instead, there's a chance that The Baddest Woman On The Planet could make the jump to RAW.

The red brand offers new opponents along with familiar faces. Rousey has battled some talent already on RAW and could potentially do so again. She could rekindle her past rivalry with Becky Lynch, for example.

What may be even more exciting, however, is for Rousey to challenge somebody new. Bianca Belair is a two-time women's champion and the current reigning RAW Women's Champion. A bout between the two super athletes could be extremely exciting.

#2. She could take time off

One option for Ronda following her loss at WWE Money in the Bank is to take another break from professional wrestling. The wrestling profession can be a challenging one. Sometimes time away is a good thing.

Rousey has taken time away from the industry in the past. Following her reign as RAW Women's Champion, The Baddest Woman On The Planet left professional wrestling for over two years. While away, she settled down with her husband and together they had a child.

It is possible that the former SmackDown Women's Champion chooses to take time off once again. She could take a short break or another multi-year break. She may even retire completely. While that may seem unlikely, it isn't impossible.

#1. Ronda Rousey could turn heel

Let's be honest, Ronda Rousey is at her best as a heel. In fact, the mixed-martial artist was even scheduled to return to WWE as a villain. Plans allegedly changed once she made her comeback at the 2022 Royal Rumble and the fans in attendance reacted positively to her.

While fans in attendance appreciate Ronda for her notoriety and name value, not everyone in the audience loves the MMA star. She often receives mixed reactions. Her reception online is particularly polarizing.

A heel turn would help. She's more natural in the role and fans want to boo her. Beyond the fan reception, she's also battled and defeated most heels on the SmackDown roster. Changing her alignment will offer a new variety of opponents and stories, thus keeping her fresh.

Ronda Rousey's WWE future remains a mystery after she lost her title at Money in the Bank. Will she disappear? Will she recapture it? For now, nobody can be sure of her plans. Hopefully, fans will learn more on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

