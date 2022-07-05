WWE Superstar Theory is on the tip of the tongue of almost all wrestling fans these days. For better or worse, everybody is talking about the major moves he's had as of late. The young star has been rising up the ranks in World Wrestling Entertainment. He may be on his way to the top.

The young superstar has had a very eventful few days. At WWE Money in the Bank, he was involved in two major matches. In the early portion of the show, he lost in a competitive bout against Bobby Lashley. While losing his coveted United States Championship and having such a competitive match with a star like Lashley only benefited Theory.

Later in the night, the former United States Champion appeared again. This time, he was a surprise addition to the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. He walked away from the match with the briefcase.

Theory is now the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank in history. With eight top stars in the match, what made him the right winner? What does WWE plan to do with Theory? What are the potential future plans? Above all else, why is he the holder of the briefcase?

Below are 4 reasons WWE Superstar Theory is Mr. Money in the Bank.

#4. Theory could potentially lose his cash-in

Winners of the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase can cash in their contracts for a world championship bout. The title match can happen at any point within one full year from when the superstar won the briefcase.

A win in a brutal ladder match almost guarantees a future world championship win. Based on history, there's over an 80% chance that a superstar who wins the briefcase will go on to win the title. For the women's division, that success rate is a staggering 100%.

Of course, it isn't quite foolproof. Superstars like John Cena, Damian Sandow, and Baron Corbin failed to win world titles when they cashed in. There's a chance that WWE might decrease the percentage in order to build more mystery around cash-ins. If that's the case, they may have had Theory win the bout just so he could lose.

There are a number of ways he could fail to cash-in. He could try to run in during a match, or even after a match, only to lose in quick fashion. Theory's opponents could get counted out or disqualified, thus preventing the title from changing hands. There's even a chance that a superstar could fail to cash-in within a year and thus forfeit their opportunity.

#3. The win may be to enhance Theory ahead of his feud with John Cena

John Cena on RAW

Many fans draw parallels between a young John Cena and the modern day Theory. Cena was an outspoken, smug rookie just as Theory is today. John has always been in incredible shape and Theory has been showing off his physique as of late. The young star has even mentioned that Cena motivated him.

With the two recently hinting at a future bout on more than one occasion, WWE may have had Theory win the Money in the Bank bout to help elevate him for their eventual feud.

John Cena is a mega star and is arguably the most successful champion in the history of the company. He's also a big name in Hollywood today. It wouldn't be logical to bring Cena in to battle a low-card superstar. Instead, Theory is being built up into a star. By becoming a bigger name within the company, a feud with Cena makes more sense.

Regardless of how it'd go down, John Cena vs. Theory would further elevate the athletic young superstar. It makes all the sense in the world for the company to push Theory ahead of the bout if they think John Cena can turn him into a top star.

#2. WWE sees potential in him but aren't ready to push him to the top

We cannot deny that WWE sees a world of potential in Theory. The young superstar has been given ample screen-time.

Theory is in great shape and he is young, jacked, and athletic. He has a great personality and is good on the mic as well. If the stars align correctly, he could become the total package one day in the future.

With that, the company may think he isn't quite there yet. If they believe him, putting the Money in the Bank briefcase with him is a great test. The win levels Theory up, but it isn't quite pulling the trigger on a world title reign. He could still lose the briefcase or fail to cash-in if the company ultimately decides he isn't up to snuff.

#1. Theory may be next to win the WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

The big push for Theory may be to move forward more quickly than anybody anticipated. A push for the young star has been inevitable. He being paired up with Mr. McMahon certainly indicated big things were on the horizon.

Still, not many expected the rapid ascent he has had thus far in 2022. The aforementioned pairing with Mr. McMahon, a United States Championship run, major bouts at Premium Live Events, and now Money in the Bank makes for an incredible half-year.

If this trajectory continues, Theory may be the next WWE Universal Champion. It certainly seems as though he is being groomed for the role. The only question is when will he challenge for it. Will he cash in on Roman Reigns? Will whomever defeats Roman be a transitional champion for Theory to defeat? Both of those scenarios seem likely. The young star winning the Money in the Bank briefcase may so he can win the title next.

What does the future hold for the young superstar? If the past few months are any indication, Theory has a very bright future in WWE. The Money in the Bank briefcase may mean big things for his future.

