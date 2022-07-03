5 reasons why Bobby Lashley dethroned Theory at WWE Money in the Bank

Theory took on Bobby Lashley at WWE Money in the Bank. The superstar from A-Town put his United States Championship on the line after angering The All-Mighty for weeks. His strategy may have been to throw Lashley off his game. Unfortunately, the cocky youngster's plans backfired.

After a competitive back-and-forth bout showcasing both men's strengths, Theory attempted to end Lashley, who slid out of Theory's finishing move and locked in The Hurt Lock. Theory quickly submitted.

Later in the night, Theory shocked the world by joining the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. He eventually captured the briefcase, transforming his rough night into a happy one.

As the dust settles, some questions arise: Why did Bobby Lashley dethrone Theory? Why was The All-Mighty the one to do it?

Below are five reasons why Bobby Lashley dethroned Theory at WWE Money in the Bank:

#5. Losing to Bobby Lashley doesn't hurt Theory

Theory losing the US Title right before picking up a big win can be controversial for some. Generally, the prevailing logic in pro wrestling is that wins should lead to more wins. It means superstars should be built up to their defining moments instead of winning something major after suffering big losses.

Some may argue that losing clean to anyone can be damaging. There's an argument against stars taking big losses. But there's no shame in losing to a superstar like Bobby Lashley.

Lashley's success speaks for itself. Aside from his accomplishments, look at him. His body looks like it's modeled from clay. He is believable, powerful, and has been booked strong.

#4. Bobby Lashley might be a transitional champion

Bobby Lashley and Cedric Alexander!

While Theory could've held onto the US Championship, it might be a good idea to transition the title elsewhere. If WWE plans to move him to the main event picture, they may have somebody else in mind to hold the gold.

Supposing the person WWE wants the US Championship on is a heel, Theory battling them wouldn't make sense. Instead, the logical move is to have Lashley be the transitional champion.

Lashley winning the title at Money in the Bank favors everybody involved. It sets Theory up while allowing a heel to challenge and defeat The All-Mighty. The win was another feather in Lashley's cap. His Hall of Fame legacy grew further thanks to the big victory. Bobby being a transitional champion helps everybody.

#3. Theory needed to lose the title to feud with John Cena

While Theory did win the Money in the Bank briefcase, he doesn't need to cash in for a full calendar year. It's technically possible that he might cash soon, but he may not. Instead, he may have lost the US Championship for a different reason.

Theory and John Cena have been teasing a rivalry for weeks now. If the two end up having a major bout at an upcoming premium live event, Theory being a champion wouldn't make sense.

If the A-Town superstar were still champion, he would have to defend the title or feud with Cena without defending it. Neither option seems ideal. Cena will likely win at the end of their feud, but he won't be around to hold the title afterward.

Meanwhile, a champion feuding with somebody without their title on the line makes the championship feel unimportant. Theory's loss at Money in the Bank would make sense in this scenario.

#2. Bobby Lashley won at WWE Money in the Bank because he is very over with the audience

Bobby Lashley!

Lashley may have been the pick to dethrone Theory at Money in the Bank because of his popularity. Lashley has been a regular on premium live events this year. It feels as though with each one, he's becoming more popular.

Bobby was cheered heavily earlier this year, even as a heel. He destroyed The Miz, which fans adored. He then became a proper babyface and feuded with Omos & MVP. The fans have gravitated towards the big man.

A major star winning the US Championship benefits the title. It also adds to Lashley's legacy. Theory dropping the gold to Lashley at Money in the Bank due to his popularity would be a logical choice.

#1. Theory is being transitioned to the main scene

Roman Reigns!

The most obvious reason Theory lost to Lashley was for the sake of transitioning away from the US Championship. Instead, Theory is moving up the card.

There may be no grand plan at play here. Instead, with recent injuries plaguing WWE and their potential plans, the company wanted to make a move. They likely wanted to free him of the title to move Theory to the top of the card. It would allow him to feud with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Edge, AJ Styles, and other top stars.

The main event of Money in the Bank is proof. Theory lost the US Title for a few hours only to win the MITB briefcase. The signs point to Theory becoming a top star. Holding a mid-card title while being pushed to the top could make an awkward booking. Lashley taking the title clears Theory of the US Championship.

Lashley defeating Theory at Money in the Bank was a big surprise for many fans. Theory winning the Money in the Bank ladder bout was even more shocking. It isn't clear what direction either man will be taking in the future. Regardless, the WWE Universe celebrated Lashley's win while denouncing Theory's main event success.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far