4 ways Liv Morgan could re-debut on RAW

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 31 Oct 2019, 20:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liv Morgan has been off of TV since the Town Hall episode of SmackDown over the summer.

Ever since the Riott Squad was broken up over the spring during the Superstar Shake Up, all three members struggled to stand out. Ruby Riott got hurt and was put on the shelf for almost a year in August. Sarah Logan stayed with Riott on RAW but was primarily used instead on Main Event.

The main change that happened was that Liv Morgan was sent to SmackDown by herself. She was rarely used after the Shake Up. Her lone appearance was during the Town Hall segment with Shane McMahon and in a match against Charlotte Flair later that night.

After losing to Flair, Morgan promised that she'd be taking time off and would be "real" when she came back. She is likely off filming Total Divas while also working on a new persona for when she returns to TV.

How will she fit into the new division on RAW? Will it be more of the same from her or will she be undergoing a drastic change of character? Here are four possible ways that Morgan could re-debut as a member of RAW.

#4 As part of a tag team with Sarah Logan

Joining back up with Sarah Logan could help Morgan get back on her feet.

If the WWE feels that they need another female tag team, then they could pair Morgan back up with Sarah Logan. Neither woman has appeared much on RAW since after the draft. If "being real" meant Morgan wanted to go back to where she first started, the Riott Squad, then joining back up with Logan would give both women direction.

It would be a good use of both women instead of only showing up here and there. Both women have untapped potential - Logan is a ring veteran and a powerhouse whereas Morgan could be future star. Both women just need some air time and adding another tag team could help out RAW and the women's tag division.

The Kabuki Warriors will need some new challengers if they are going to hold onto their titles. That's probably part of the reason why they went back to NXT to defend against Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai.

I have a feeling that Charlotte Flair might be on a path to win those titles as a way to add another accolade to her resume, so Flair and a partner could be another team. Simply put, the duo of Logan and Morgan is a natural tag team and it would give them both something to do if neither is set to receive a substantial singles push.

1 / 4 NEXT