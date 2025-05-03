4 ways Liv Morgan could return to WWE

A major WWE star will not be on television for at least a brief period. It has been revealed that Liv Morgan will be temporarily away from the sports entertainment juggernaut.

The reason for Liv's absence has since been announced. The RAW star is taking time away to be in a movie directed by Takashi Miike. This comes after she had taken part in the Chucky television series in the past.

Liv's absence is definitely surprising, as she is a major player in World Wrestling Entertainment right now. She is one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, alongside Raquel Rodriguez and a member of The Judgment Day.

While Liv will be gone for now, The Miracle Kid shouldn't be away for too long. How will she return when ready? This article will look at a handful of ways the current champion could make her return to television.

Below are four ways Liv Morgan could return to WWE.

#4. She could return with a Hollywood gimmick

WWE stars finding some success in Hollywood was once quite rare, but it has become more commonplace over the years. Big names such as John Cena, Batista, and others have found their footing on both the big screen and on television.

The biggest example of this is likely The Rock. With his immense success in Hollywood, however, came a change to his wrestling persona too. He became known to WWE fans as Hollywood Rock. Hulk Hogan experienced something similar. In fact, The Miz became more of a Hollywood figure once he began acting too.

When Liv Morgan returns to television, she could take inspiration from others and become a Hollywood-like character too. Taking notes from Hollywood Hogan, The Rock, and The Miz, she could become more pompous and delusional than ever, which would be highly entertaining.

#3. Liv Morgan could show up with a new member of The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is a stable on WWE Monday Night RAW initially formed by Edge. Currently, there are six active members of the group. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Carlito, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh make up the stable.

Recently, some members of the group have discussed bringing in a new member to the stable. Dominik Mysterio, for example, wanted to bring Penta into the fold. However, that didn't work out.

When Liv Morgan returns, she could come back with a new member of the stable. It could be a talent from WWE NXT, an absent name from RAW, or even somebody not currently part of the promotion. An interesting option could be for Liv to return with Omos as the new bodyguard of the stable.

#2. She could return to kick Finn Balor out of the stable

Finn Balor's role in The Judgment Day has been an interesting one to witness. He joined the WWE stable in 2022, helping Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest turn on Edge. The trio then later recruited Dominik Mysterio and evolved from there.

Over those three years, he had a lot of issues with Damian Priest and now regularly fights with current members. Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and even Raquel Rodriguez have been in arguments with Finn, or, at least, have had snide comments sent their way by The Prince.

It feels inevitable that Finn will quit or be kicked out of The Judgment Day and that could be what happens when Liv returns to WWE television. Instead of bringing in somebody new, Morgan could instead return and publicly boot Finn from the stable. The rest of the faction could then beat Balor down.

#1. Liv could return to defend her WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at the last second to avoid being stripped of the gold

Expand Tweet

As noted, Liv Morgan is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. She won the prestigious title with Raquel Rodriguez for a fourth time during a recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

This seems like an odd decision in hindsight, as Liv will now be away from television and thus won't be able to defend her title. This could lead to an interesting story, however.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could become annoyed by Liv's absence and eventually make a date by which the belts have to be defended by. If Morgan can't return in time, Judgment Day would forfeit the bout and their belts.

Liv could then return by just barely beating the clock and then teaming up with Raquel in an emergency tag team match on RAW or SmackDown. For example, it could be a bout with Nia Jax and Naomi, if they manage to stay on the same page.

