4 Ways to make WWE great again

WWE has been around for a long time. Under various names, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut has roots dating back to the 1950s. The McMahon family ran the promotion for years.

Naturally, the company experienced various highs and lows throughout the years. In the eyes of many, following the Attitude Era and until Triple H took over, World Wrestling Entertainment had far more lows than highs. That changed in 2022.

With that said, some believe that 2025 has been a bit of a creative slump for the company compared to the latter half of 2022 through 2024. It certainly hasn't reached the levels it did in the past, and it is clear that improvements are necessary.

This article will explore four ways Triple H and the company officials can make World Wrestling Entertainment great again. Some of these changes may seem minor, but they will dramatically improve the product in the long-term.

#4. WWE has a Rock problem, and it has to be handled

The Rock is an icon. Unfortunately, The Rock is also trouble for WWE. He shows up, seemingly does what he wants, and disrupts plans. His bizarre appearances in January killed any intrigue in a Roman Reigns rivalry and hurt a potential Cody Rhodes feud, too.

Worse yet, he helped set up a massive angle at Elimination Chamber and got fan expectations high, only to disappear entirely. From there, he has made odd comments about how the company needs him to sell tickets and there appears to be tension with HHH.

If the WWE legend disrupts plans, can't keep kayfabe, and has some bizarre tension with Triple H, he cannot and shouldn't come around at all. He may be a massive draw, but he is damaging the product and fan morale. Let The Game cook without The Rock interfering.

#3. Stories need to be steadily built up into something meaningful, like with The Bloodline saga

The Bloodline is a stable that has underwent many changes over the years. Members of the stable have included WWE stars such as Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, The Rock, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga, among others.

The story of the stable, often called The Bloodline saga, has been one of the most fascinating in pro wrestling history. WWE replicated this to a lesser degree with The Judgment Day. Both stories were and have been incredibly successful.

With that being said, as those tales wind down or peter out, Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment needs to be building up other angles in a similar manner. There is hope that the Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker story will have a similar impact, but for now, it is far too soon to tell.

#2. The mass cuts need to end

WWE has numerous shows and brands. RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Evolve, and soon AAA will air each week. On top of those brands, the company plans to introduce NXT Europe. There are also shows like LFG and Speed, which utilize a wealth of talent.

The company needs a lot of wrestlers for this amount of programming. They also need a substantial number of WWE stars to keep fresh matches coming and to make each show stand out with its unique roster. Unfortunately, TKO forcing mass cuts goes against this.

The company needs to stop these mass releases, as not only does it impact the quality of the product, but it hurts morale. This includes both talent morale and fan morale. Fans hate to see wrestlers cut in large numbers.

Plus, it can be confusing for viewers. Fans saw Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend together, but now, Lash is on her own for no reason. AOP disappeared out of nowhere. The cuts are bad all around.

#1. Pushes and stories can't be dropped out of nowhere

Cuts aren't the only reason why pushes and stories are dropped out of nowhere. For example, The Wyatt Sicks were feuding with The Miz and The Final Testament. That was randomly dropped when the group was moved to SmackDown.

Another example is Drew McIntyre trying to end The Bloodline. That was seemingly dropped completely. WWE also brought back New Catch Republic for a week or two and then they disappeared entirely. These inconsistencies hurt the product.

Now, to be fair, this isn't always the fault of Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment. Pete Dunne is gone due to paternity leave. The Rock does what he wants. Roman Reigns' schedule causes a lot of issues. Still, it is up to creative to find ways around situations like these that make sense. Meanwhile, when similar mistakes can be avoided, they must be.

